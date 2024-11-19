Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno
News
Arenacross
Reno 2
News
Upcoming
WSX
Australia GP 1
Sat Nov 23
News
Upcoming
WSX
Australia GP 2
Sun Nov 24
News
Upcoming
WSX
Abu Dhabi GP
Wed Dec 4
News
Full Schedule

How Did Jorge Prado Do in Supercross in 2024?

November 19, 2024, 4:00pm
How Did Jorge Prado Do in Supercross in 2024?

How Did Jorge Prado Do in Supercross in 2024?

The news is now finally official: Jorge Prado has signed with Monster Energy Kawasaki and will race full-time in the United States starting in 2025. The Spanish native earned two MX2 titles (2018 and 2019) and then back-to-back MXGP titles (2023 and 2024) in the FIM Motocross World Championship, becoming one of the top riders in the series. He is set for his first full season in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), starting with Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2025. But remember he raced four 450SX races in 2024 to start this season, putting in solid results. Check out his results below.

Jorge Prado

Jorge Prado

Lugo, Spain Spain
PositionRaceClassDateBike
12
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		450SXJanuary 27, 2024 GasGas MC 450F FE
11
Supercross 
San Diego 		450SXJanuary 20, 2024 GasGas MC 450F FE
7
Supercross 
San Francisco 		450SXJanuary 13, 2024 GasGas MC 450F FE
13
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		450SXJanuary 6, 2024 GasGas MC 450F FE
Full Results

Recommended Reading

Prado: Mon Nov 18 Prado: "If I wasn't racing for this team, I wouldn't have come over" Official: Jorge Prado to Monster Energy Kawasaki Mon Nov 18 Official: Jorge Prado to Monster Energy Kawasaki

Also, don’t forget, Prado won the first 450SX heat race at the muddy San Francisco Supercross, just his second heat race of his career!

Supercross

San Francisco - 450SX Heat 1

January 13, 2024
Oracle Park
San Francisco, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 7:52.388 6 Laps 1:19.382 Lugo, Spain Spain GasGas MC 450F FE
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 7:54.011 +1.623 1:17.981 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 8:15.574 +23.186 1:22.623 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 8:25.044 +32.656 1:20.967 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 8:27.346 +34.958 1:21.637 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
Full Results

Read Now
January 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now