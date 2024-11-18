Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno
News
Arenacross
Reno 2
News
Upcoming
WSX
Australia GP 1
Sat Nov 23
News
Upcoming
WSX
Australia GP 2
Sun Nov 24
News
Upcoming
WSX
Abu Dhabi GP
Wed Dec 4
News
Full Schedule
Prado:

Prado: "If I wasn't racing for this team, I wouldn't have come over"

November 18, 2024, 5:45pm

A nail-biting quest for the 2024 MXGP World Championship was only part of Jorge Prado's whirlwind year, as he was also shopping for a ride in America with plans to race full-time SMX in 2025. After racing the first four rounds of Monster Energy Supercross in '24, he actually signed with Monster Energy Kawasaki before he headed back to Europe to pursue another MXGP crown. After that the full focus went to motocross back home, until now, when he can finally reveal his plans for 2025 and beyond.

Jason Weigandt caught up with Prado to learn about what it took to get here, and what he hopes to accomplish.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura. Also, subscribe to Racer X Illustrated and get our new 2025 calendar coming soon!

Read Now
January 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now