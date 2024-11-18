A nail-biting quest for the 2024 MXGP World Championship was only part of Jorge Prado's whirlwind year, as he was also shopping for a ride in America with plans to race full-time SMX in 2025. After racing the first four rounds of Monster Energy Supercross in '24, he actually signed with Monster Energy Kawasaki before he headed back to Europe to pursue another MXGP crown. After that the full focus went to motocross back home, until now, when he can finally reveal his plans for 2025 and beyond.

Jason Weigandt caught up with Prado to learn about what it took to get here, and what he hopes to accomplish.

