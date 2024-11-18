Results Archive
First Triumph 450 Test!

November 18, 2024, 10:00am

Kris Keefer finally gets to show the world the Triumph TF 450-RC Edition, the brand's first-ever 450 motocross bike. Available in only one flavor for now—the extra trick Ricky Carmichael edition—the new bike is designed to go straight after the biggest players in the game. Keefer (who, full disclosure, may or may not have had a hand in testing and developing the bike) gives the pros and cons of the new machine, from engine character, to handing and suspension, to the little details that matter.
FIlm/edit: Rob Filebark 

Read more about the Triumph TF 450-RC Edition.

