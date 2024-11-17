That’s a wrap here in Paris and after four tries at this race, Monster Star Yamaha’s Cooper Webb was crowned the King of Paris for the first time. Webb came into the day with a nice lead in the overall standings based on consistent rides yesterday, and then did what he needed to do today to bring home the crown.

The second of three mains was a great one for Webb as he led over half of it with Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence on him. The two went at it for a bit before the Aussie was able to make the move and pull away but it was a spirited attempt by Webb to hold Lawrence back.

"For sure it was nice, overall it was an awesome weekend, I was very consistent and we saw who the fastest guy was” said Webb after the race, in a nod to Lawrence. “I was able to lead today, the margin (to Jett) was closer than I thought I would be and I’m happy. Great weekend, finally won and I can put my name on that trophy with everyone else.”