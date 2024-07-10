Updated 2025 YZ250F

Recognized as the premier motorcycle in the ultra-competitive four-stroke 250cc class and the current points leader in the 250cc Pro Motocross Championship series, Yamaha’s renowned YZ250F returns for 2025 with a handful of key updates for enhanced performance, comfort and convenience. New features include:

Revised suspension includes updated rear linkage, new settings front and rear, along with a lighter spring rate on rear shock and new delta-shaped piston shims in the fork for enhanced stability, traction and a more planted front-end feel

New handlebar switchbox incorporates an updated ribbed design for more practicality and a better look

New throttle tube increases the spacing between the throttle grip and throttle housing assembly

New foot peg bracket design is lighter with a revised shape to enhance rider ergonomics

The new 2025 YZ250F is offered in Team Yamaha Blue and will be available from dealers this August for $8,899 MSRP.

Updated 2025 YZ450F

The new 2025 YZ450F continues to be the most complete, well-balanced and capable bike in the 450 class. Yamaha’s flagship open-class YZ returns with a handful of key updates for enhanced performance, comfort and convenience. New features include:

Revised suspension includes updated rear linkage, new settings front and rear, along with a lighter spring rate on rear shock and new delta-shaped piston shims in the fork for enhanced stability, traction and a more planted front-end feel

Revised engine mounts complement suspension updates, improving chassis compliance and enhancing stability

New clutch design increases lubrication and enhances cooling efficiency

New handlebar switchbox incorporates an updated ribbed design for easier operation and a better look

New throttle tube increases the spacing between the throttle grip and throttle housing assembly

New foot peg bracket design is lighter with a revised shape to enhance rider ergonomics

The new 2025 YZ450F is offered in Team Yamaha Blue and will be available from dealers this August for $9,999 MSRP.

New 2025 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ125, YZ250, YZ250F & YZ450F

Yamaha brings the look of a full factory ride back for 2025 with the return of the popular Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ125, Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ250, Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ250F and Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ450F. With a sharp, new race-inspired color and graphics package, riders can stand out from the crowd with the livery of Yamaha’s championship-winning Supercross and Motocross teams.

The new 2025 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ125 will be available from dealers this October for $7,299; the new 2025 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ250 will be available from dealers this November for $8,199; the new 2025 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ250F will be available from dealers this September for $9,099; and the new 2025 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ450F will be available from dealers this September for $10,199.

Returning 2025 Yamaha YZ Motocross & Cross Country Lineup

The remainder of Yamaha’s 2025 Motocross and Cross Country lineup are available in Team Yamaha Blue with a new YZ graphics package. In addition, the 2025 YZ125, YZ250, YZ125X and YZ250X two-strokes also receive new toolless fork clickers for quick, easy suspension adjustments, an updated radiator shape and a new handlebar pad. The 2025 YZ450FX and WR450F Cross Country models return with a new single-layer seat skin.

The 2025 YZ65 will be available from dealers this month for $4,499;the 2025 YZ85 will be available from dealers this month for $4,999; the 2025 YZ85LW will be available from dealers this month for $5,199; the 2025 YZ125 will be available from dealers this August for $7,099; the 2025 YZ250 will be available from dealers this October for $7,999; the 2025 YZ125X will be available from dealers this September for $7,199; the 2025 YZ250X will be available from dealers this September for $8,099; the 2025 YZ450FX will be available from dealers this month for $10,199; and the 2025 WR450F will be available from dealers this August for $10,199.

2025 Yamaha Trail Lineup

Yamaha’s capable and fun lineup of rider-friendly Trail models return for 2025 in Team Yamaha Blue with a new YZ-inspired graphics package. The 2025 PW50 will be available from dealers this month for $1,849; the 2025 TT-R50E will be available from dealers this August for $1,899; the 2025 TT-R110E will be available from dealers this August for $2,449; the 2025 TT-R125LE will be available from dealers this August for $3,599; and the 2025 TT-R230 will be available from dealers this month for $4,699.

2025 Yamaha Dual Sport Lineup

Yamaha’s world-renowned duo of rock-solid reliable, do-it-all Dual Sport models return unchanged for 2025. The 2025 TW200 is offered in Gallant Gray and will be available from dealers this month for $4,999; and the 2025 XT250 is offered in Radical Gray and will be available from dealers this month for $5,499.

Yamaha bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program

All 2025 YZ models are eligible for Yamaha’s current bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, which features nearly $7 million for Yamaha bLU cRU riders competing in off-road motorcycle racing. YZ riders can earn contingency payouts via a bLU cRU debit card, receive a 10% rebate on GYTR parts and accessory purchases of up to $1,000, and receive a bLU cRU swag bag.

For complete details on how to register for the bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, along with specific information on which racing series, events, and classes are included, visit the Off-Road Racing Contingency page on the Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, website at: https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/blucru-registration.

Learn more about Yamaha’s complete Motocross, Cross-Country, Trail and Dual Sport lineups, as well as other Yamaha products at: www.yamahamotorsports.com.