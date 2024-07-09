Unfortunately, Fedortsov crashed in the first turn of moto one as it was Team Green Kawasaki's Landen Gordon who had the holeshot and early race lead. Gordon rode well for just about the entire 25 minute plus two lap moto, until a last-turn tip over cost him the race win. He got wild in the rollers and dropped his KX250 in the final turn. His Kawasaki teammate Drew Adams, who charged from about outside the top ten off the start, had just passed their fellow Kawasaki teammate Krystian Janik and was then able to capitalize on Gordon's mistake to take the race win! Janik came throughs second as Gordon remounted and finished third. The field regrouped at their respective pits before rejoining under the MX Sports Pro Racing tent for informational sessions. On top of the schedule mimicking that of a Pro Motocross race day, the riders have classroom sessions with their coaches (retired pro racers, industry trainers) where they gain valuable insight from knowledgeable sources.

About an hour and a half before the second moto, a hard rain started and within half an hour, the second moto was canceled due to weather, thus meaning the first moto results stood as the overall results. There are no championship points for these events as they serve as a trial run for athletes to race in a competitive field on Pro Motocross-caliber tracks and learn about the race day schedule, so the second moto being canceled has no significant impact on the program.

The second of the two Scouting Moto Combine events will take place on the Friday at the Ironman National Pro Motocross finale, August 24 in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

Drew Adams Leads Kawasaki Podium Sweep for Scouting Moto Combine Gathering at RedBud MX

Team Green Riders Krystian Janik and Landen Gordon Complete Top 3

BUCHANAN, Mich. – The first gathering of the 2024 MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine Presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare took place on the eve of the Bob The Cooler Co. RedBud National as a precursor to Round 6 of the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The summer component of the SMX Next initiative welcomed 24 of the top A & B class prospects in amateur motocross to legendary RedBud MX, where Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green rider Drew Adams captured his first Moto Combine victory and led a sweep of the podium for the Team Green squad following the cancellation of Moto 2 due to heavy afternoon rain.

Prior to the lone 25-minute, plus two-lap moto of the day, the invited group of racers partook in classroom-style sessions that provided insights into various aspects of the sport, including training, nutrition, and media engagement. Additionally, the prospects were divided into four groups, with each rider assigned to one of four championship-winning Rider Coaches – Broc Glover, Ezra Lusk, Zach Osborne, and Chad Reed – who provided guidance and mentorship to the aspiring young athletes.

The lone moto on Friday got underway with Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Landen Gordon at the head of the pack with the holeshot and was pursued by his teammate Krystian Janik and KTM Orange Brigade rider Luke Fauser. A blitzing opening lap from Gordon allowed the California rider to establish a comfortable, multi-second lead on the field that he was able to manage from the outset of the moto. Meanwhile, Adams endured a mid-pack start and completed the first lap just outside the top 10 in 11th place.

With Gordon well ahead, Janik and Fauser settled into second and third, respectively, as the field started to spread out through the opening laps. KTM Orange Brigade rider Jeremy Fappani started fourth, but experienced misfortune that dropped him deep in the top 10. That allowed newly announced Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider and Supercross Futures Champion Cole Davies to slot into fourth, until he too suffered misfortune and dropped behind Fappani in ninth.

As riders traded positions through the top half of the running order, Adams was mounting his charge through the field. The Tennessee native wasted little time moving into the top 10 and after just a few laps had managed to battle his way into the top five, just behind NSA Factory Yamaha’s Avery Long. At the halfway point of the moto Adams was by far the fastest rider on the track, posting times several seconds quicker than the rest of the field. That allowed him to continue to gain positions, as he made quick work of Long to move into fourth and then tracked down Fauser to initiate a battle for third. Adams moved into the top three with a little less than half the moto to go.