Monimoto Launches New GPS Tracker Designed for Off-Road Use

Monimoto, a worldwide leader in GPS tracker products for powersports and bicycles, today announced the launch of the Monimoto 9, a dust and water-resistant unit designed for the needs of UTV/SxS owners. The small size and extra durability make it a perfect means of delivering peace of mind to off-road fans.

Monimoto 9 is the next generation of the company’s high performance security tracking products, which uses both cellular signals and GPS tracking capabilities to deliver real-time location data on vehicles and equipment protected by the device.

Monimoto’s proven technology uses a key fob to automatically activate the system when the fob moves away from the tracking device. If the tracking device senses movement, the system immediately notifies the owner via a phone call. At that point, the Monimoto app provides detailed location data that can be shared with authorities to avoid a theft or facilitate a quick return of the vehicle or protected equipment.

The Monimoto 9 is easily hidden as it weighs only six ounces with a form factor of 1.5 inches by 3.5 inches. Since it is battery powered, it does not require wiring to the vehicle and will not drain the vehicle’s battery over time.

Monimoto 9’s primary changes from its predecessor, the Monimoto 7, are its compact size and rechargeable battery. In typical conditions, a charge on the Monimoto 9 can last up to 12 months. Designed with off-road and water sports in mind, Monimoto 9 is water and dust resistant, making it ideal for most powersports users.

“Our customers asked for increased durability for use in off-road vehicles and for a rechargeable battery to ensure that the tracker was always ready to perform,” said Monimoto’s co-founder Bruno Rimkunas. “Monimoto 9 provides outstanding protection for ATV’s, UTV’s, dirt bikes, outboard motors and boats on trailers, or any other valuable item that may sit outdoors. The unit’s GPS capabilities ensure protection even when there is no cellular service in an area.”

While originally designed to protect motorcycles, Monimoto found bicycle owners particularly interested in protecting high-end bicycles and e-bikes, which prompted the introduction of the Cycloop Tracker in 2023. Likewise, ATV and UTV owners will see a value in the rugged features of the Monimoto 9, as will other outdoor sports enthusiasts. Contractors and construction crews have also turned to Monimoto to secure tools and trailers which are the lifeblood of their business.

Monimoto 9 is available through online retailer Revzilla, Amazon, and several of the top motorcycle dealerships and accessory shops around the world. Suggested retail price is $169, which includes activation and two months of free tracking. $49 annual tracking fee is required after the free period.

Monimoto 9

About Monimoto

Monimoto, founded in 2016 in Vilnius, Lithuania, delivers “peace of mind” for owners of collectible, custom and high-value motorcycles and e-bicycles. The company’s initial product, the Monimoto 3 GPS Tracker was launched in 2018.