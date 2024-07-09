Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Ty Masterpool
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombok
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 13
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 20
News
450 Entry List
  1. Kile Epperson
  2. Jacob Glenn
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 21
News
Full Schedule

Ed Lojak Funeral Services, AMA Hall of Fame Statement

July 9, 2024 4:10pm | by:
Ed Lojak Funeral Services, AMA Hall of Fame Statement

The following is a press release from the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame:

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Ed Lojak, one of the most dominant off-road racers of his generation, passed away on Monday, July 8, at 63 years old. The American Motorcyclist Association offers its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Lojak.

Born on Dec. 18, 1960, Lojak first started riding when he was 8 years old and progressed into racing at 10. From there, Lojak blossomed into one of the greatest off-road racers ever seen — capturing five AMA Hare Scrambles National Championships and nine Grand National Cross Country Series Championships.

Competing professionally from 1976-1988 for Team Husqvarna, Lojak emerged as the all-time leader in GNCC championships aboard a bike with nine total. During this dominant stretch, Lojak was named the 1982 AMA Amateur Athlete of the Year.

Lojak was staple in international competition, as well. Competing in five International Six Days Enduros, Lojak played a role in delivering the United States multiple gold and silver medals during the event.

After his racing career, Lojak remained an instrumental piece of his family business, Lojaks Cycle Sales, located in his hometown of Tarentum, Pa.

For his illustrious racing career and overall impact on the world of off-road racing, Lojak was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2017. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation Information:
Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM in Duster Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 347 E 10th Ave, Tarentum, 724-224-1526 where a blessing service will be held on Friday at 11 AM. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Twp. A celebration of Ed’s life will be held on Friday from 4-8PM at Fawn #1 Fire Hall. All are welcome. VISIT: dusterfh.com.

You can read Ed Lojak's full obituary here.

