Southwick was Kyle Webster’s first taste of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but you’d never know he was a first timer by his results. Backed by Yarrive Konsky of FirePower Honda (called Mobile X Honda in Australia), Webster overcame a pair of crashes in the first moto to go 17-7 for tenth overall on a brutal track he’d never ridden before. We caught up with Webster and Konsky this week to learn more about his Pro Motocross debut.

Racer X: Kyle, great ride at Southwick! Before we get into that tell us more about yourself so our readers can get a better idea of who you are.

Kyle Webster: I’ve lived in Australia since, pretty much forever, and I’ve been riding for Yarrive [Konksy] since I think 2020, and in 2021 I won the MX2 championship there [Australia].

Yarrive Konsky: In 2016 he was on our satellite 250 program. He’s one of the most modest people you’ll ever meet. He’ll never talk himself up. He came over from South Africa and moved to England when he was young to chase the motocross dream. Then he moved to Australia when he was ten.

How’d you end up racing at Southwick with Yarrive?

Webster: Well, we’ve been talking about it for a couple years, and this year seemed to work out the best. Yarrive gave me some goals to tick off, and if we made it to where we wanted to be, then we’d start putting it together. It actually worked out quite smoothly and flowed together.

Is your intent to race more U.S. Pro Motocross nationals?

I’d love to. I don’t know about this year, but I’d love to come back and do some more. I’d love to see what the calendar looks like next year, to see if it would work out. We’re doing RedBud this weekend, we’re here right now.

Well, you rode great at Southwick. Were you expecting to do that well?

I honestly didn’t know. I lot of people were asking me how I thought I’d do, and I really didn’t have any idea. It was cool. I was in the B practice and had to put in a fast lap right away. That was very nerve wracking. We have a free practice before you go into the timed practice, and you’ve got to go and lay down a lap immediately. But it was cool, I ended up qualifying tenth. In the first moto I went down in the first turn but got back up to around 20th and crashed again. I ended up 17th, and that wasn’t ideal, but in the second moto I got a much better start, sixth position I think, and got passed by [Dylan] Ferrandis, and floated around in seventh on my own. I definitely rode a little tight, just realizing where I was. Other than that, it was good.