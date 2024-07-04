Cole Davies Signs with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, Set for RedBud Combine Debut

Just two weeks after Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing announced the signing of Max Anstie, the team has officially signed amateur racer Cole Davies now as well. In his second year of competing in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Futures program, Davies won the 2024 AMA Supercross Futures National Championship main event finale aboard a GasGas MC 250F. In Racerhead #23 in early June, Steve Matthes reported Davies had signed a multi-year deal that took him from the amateur ranks to the pro scene. The New Zealand native raced a Yamaha YZ250F here in the U.S. in 2023, so he will be back on familiar equipment. Now, the news is official, and Davies will debut on his #17 Star Yamaha YZ250F at tomorrow’s MX Sports Scouting Moto Combine ahead of the RedBud National.

The following press release is from Yamaha:

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Signs Cole Davies

Cole Davies to make Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing debut at RedBud

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is pleased to announce a multi-year deal with Cole Davies. The young rider from New Zealand joins the championship-winning program and will compete for top honors in the amateur ranks, starting with this weekend’s Scouting Moto Combine at Pro Motocross Round 6 at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan.

One of the sport’s top-up-and-coming riders, Davies made his U.S. debut in 2023 and has enjoyed a standout sophomore year in Supercross Futures. The 16-year-old won the opening qualifying round at Anaheim 2, scored two podiums, and secured his second 250SX Futures victory at the championship-deciding round at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale in Salt Lake City, Utah, to be crowned the 2024 Supercross Futures AMA National Champion. Davies looks to add more amatuer national titles to his resume and will battle for top honors aboard the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ250F at the Scouting Moto Combines, the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynns Ranch, and in Supercross Futures.

Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager

“We’re excited to welcome Cole to our team. We feel he has a bright future and will be a great addition to our program. We get to kick things off this weekend at RedBud with the first Scouting Moto Combine of the year, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do aboard our YZ250F.”

Cole Davies – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #17