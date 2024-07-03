MXGP Remains in Indonesia for Second Race of Lombok Doubleheader

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

QUICK TURNAROUND IN INDONESIA FOR THE MXGP OF LOMBOK

LOMBOK (Indonesia) – As the teams and crews of the MXGP Motocross World Championships enjoy a week without travelling before the MXGP of Lombok this weekend, the track workers prepare the Selaparang Circuit to run in the opposite direction for the second Grand Prix at the venue in as many weekends, ready for round twelve to take place in the heat of Indonesia.

Jorge Prado and Kay de Wolf took the victories at last week’s MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara, named after the governmental province that contains the island of Lombok, and they will be hoping to add themselves to a tradition of double GP winners among the islands in recent years.

In the MXGP class, the winner of the first Indonesian round has always repeated the victory at the second event. MX2 has only seen this once, and it was Jorge Prado that did it back in 2019!

Prado has now won the most GPs in this part of the world with four in total, while it was De Wolf’s first win in Indonesia.

MXGP

The reigning World Champion Jorge Prado performed a stunning bounce-back for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing at the first round in Lombok, hacking down the Championship lead of Team HRC’s Tim Gajser from 34 points to 22. Jeffrey Herlings, who lies third for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, also cut into the Slovenian’s advantage over him, which is now down to 58 points.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider Calvin Vlaanderen earned his first podium of the season last weekend, consolidating his fourth place in the Championship ahead of Kawasaki Racing Team’s Jeremy Seewer. Both men took their first overall GP wins in Indonesia, Seewer in 2017, and Vlaanderen in 2018.