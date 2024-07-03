Kawasaki Test Rider Broc Tickle Returns to Pro Motocross at RedBud National

Kawasaki test rider Broc Tickle is making his return to the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this weekend at the RedBud National. After not racing either an AMA Supercross or Motocross race since the 2021 Salt Lake City 2 Supercross, Tickle lost his national number, #20, to Maximus Vohland this year. So, Tickle will be #938 this weekend. His last Pro Motocross start came at the October 10, 2020, Fox Raceway National season finale when he was racing with Monster Energy Yamaha. Tickle has been helping test the KX450SR race bike for Jason Anderson and the team and will race the RedBud National this weekend with hopes of making progress with the race machine.

The following press release is from Kawasaki:

MONSTER ENERGY KAWASAKI TEST RIDER Broc Tickle RETURNS TO AMA PRO MOTOCROSS

Foothill Ranch, Calif. - Monster Energy® Kawasaki test rider Broc Tickle will participate in select rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship starting this weekend in his home-state race at the RedBud National in Buchanan, Michigan. Tickle will compete to elevate the team’s KX™450SR testing efforts in competitive conditions.

Tickle, who previously rode for Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki in 2011, achieved one win, seven podiums, and nine Top 10 finishes, culminating in his first career championship clinching the AMA Supercross 250 Western Region on his KX™250. Moving into Pro Motocross, Tickle secured three Top 5 finishes, seven Top 10 finishes, and finished seventh in the championship standings. He then advanced to the 450 class for the 2012 Monster Energy Supercross season, riding a Pro Circuit-built KX™450. In the 450SX class, Tickle achieved seven Top 10 finishes and placed ninth in the AMA Supercross championship. In Pro Motocross, he earned nine Top 10 finishes, five Top 5 finishes, and four podiums, finishing fifth in the championship before transitioning to a different team.

In the summer of 2021, Tickle returned to the Monster Energy Kawasaki team as a test rider. Since then, he has been a crucial asset in the development of the new KX™450SR, bringing his extensive racing experience and technical knowledge to the team.

“I’ve been testing for Monster Energy Kawasaki for the last few years,” said Tickle. “The team is always working hard to find the best settings for the KX™450SR and we are elevating our testing by lining up on the starting gate. The team is dedicated to getting the most out of our race bikes and this is just another step in that commitment to excellence.”

Tickle will return to Pro Motocross on the #938 KX™450SR, featuring a custom patriotic D’Cor graphics kit, at his home-state race at RedBud this weekend, and will line up again at Budds Creek. The team is confident that Tickle’s involvement will provide valuable insights and help optimize the performance of the KX™450SR in race conditions.