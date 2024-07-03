Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Thad Duvall
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Lucas Coenen
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok
Sun Jul 7
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 13
450 Entry List
  1. Mitchell Zaremba
  2. Ryan Diezic
  3. Cody Groves
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Brayden Gibson
  2. Elijah Tetzlaff
  3. Evan Ferry
Full Entry List
Julien Beaumer in Concussion Protocol, Will Sit Out RedBud National

July 3, 2024 3:55pm | by: &
Following a hard crash in the second 250 Class moto that caused a red flag and restart at the Southwick National Saturday, rookie Julien Beaumer will miss the round six RedBud National this weekend in Michigan.

The following press release is from KTM:

Julien Beaumer to Sit Out Redbud Round of AMA Pro Motocross Championship 

MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Julien Beaumer has been sidelined ahead of this weekend's sixth round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship while he continues to recover from his crash in the 250MX Class at Southwick last Saturday.

While the 18-year-old has been cleared of any additional injuries, Beaumer is currently following the MX Sports Pro Racing concussion protocol and will return to competition once he is back to 100 percent fitness.

It's been a promising first full outdoor campaign for Beaumer onboard his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, achieving a career-best finish of P6 at High Point's fourth round. He has claimed three top-10 overall results in five rounds and is currently positioned 11th in the standings despite being unable to finish Moto 2 this past weekend.

Ian Harrison – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager:

"It was so unfortunate to see Julien crash in the opening lap of Moto 2 at Southwick, after showing strides at High Point with a sixth overall. Julien’s health is our first priority and it is a positive that he did not sustain further injury. After receiving further evaluations this week, he will sit out RedBud and will diligently follow concussion protocol until cleared to race. We eagerly anticipate his full recovery and return to racing at 100 percent."

Additional information on Julien's condition will be made available in due course, with an update to be provided once a possible return date is determined. 

Motocross

250 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 238
2Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 196
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 195
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 177
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 174
6Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 146
7Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 133
8Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 124
9Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 112
10Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 111
11Julien Beaumer
Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 107
12Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 96
13Casey Cochran Portsmouth, VA United States 74
14Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA United States 67
15Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 60
Full Standings
