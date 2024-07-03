Results Archive
Injury Report: RedBud

Injury Report RedBud

July 3, 2024 5:30pm
by:

The sixth round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday in Michigan at the Bob The Cooler Co. RedBud National. Check out the report below for a look at who’s hurt and won’t be lining up. 

450 Class

Justin Barcia – Knees | Out

Following Southwick, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas announced Barcia will take a few weeks off. He’s been riding with hurt knees and needs to take time to allow them to heal. He hopes to return at Unadilla.

Derek Drake – Back | Out

Drake is out for the time being due to a lingering back injury. Early this season the team told us they hope he can return for a few rounds at the end of Pro Motocross.

Eli Tomac – Thumb | Out

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing hopes Tomac can return by the end of the season after suffering a Bennett Fracture (thumb) and tearing some ligaments at the Denver Supercross.

Cooper Webb - Thumb | Out

Webb started riding again (on the turn track) before Southwick after taking some time off to deal with a torn UCL in his thumb. He hopes to return before the end of Pro Motocross.

250 Class

Julien Beaumer – Head | Out

Beaumer had a bad crash in the second moto at Southwick and was run over. He sustained a concussion in the incident, which prompted a red flag. KTM confirmed this afternoon the Arizona native will miss this weekend's RedBud National as he is in concussion protocol.

Guillem Farres – Femur  | Out

Farres broke his femur early during supercross, and later had to have knee surgery. The team hopes he can return for Washougal or Unadilla.

Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out

Forkner crashed during supercross and sustained a broken L3 and L4, and scapula. He also injured his shoulder socket, and sustained bleeding/bruised lungs. If that weren’t enough, he also had to undergo brain surgery early in June. He’s out for the summer. 

Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | Out

Hammaker hurt his shoulder before the Pro Motocross season opener. The team has no timetable on his return.

RJ Hampshire – Wrist | Out

Hampshire is still recovering after injuring his wrist on media day before the season opener. He was hoping to be ready to race this weekend, but that is not the case. The team hopes he can return by Washougal or Unadilla.

Devin Harriman – Back, Arm | Out

Harriman continues to recover after a big crash in Daytona left him with five broken ribs, a dislocated right wrist, broken scapula, bruised lung, and an injured T5 in his back. You can help him with his recovery by going to Road2Recovery.

Jeremy Martin – Concussion | Out

It’s unlikely we’ll see Martin, who’s out due to concussions, race this summer.

Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out

McAdoo reinjured a shoulder injury while practicing before the season opener. There is no timetable for his return, although it looks as though Pro Circuit is getting creative in their search for a fill-in rider.

Michael Mosiman - Neck | Out

Mosiman is out for the remainder of Pro Motocross due to a neck injury sustained before the season.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out

Robertson is on the mend after an extremely nasty wrist break. The first surgery he had to fix it didn’t work, and he had to undergo surgery a second time to get his recovery back on track.

Coty Schock – Wrist | Out

Schock broke his wrist before Southwick while practicing at ClubMX. The team has no schedule for his return.

Nate Thrasher – Collarbone | Out

Thrasher broke his collarbone, and bent a previously installed plate, before Hangtown. At this point a return date hasn’t been set. 

Max Vohland – Hip | Out

Vohland dislocated his hip early in the season and needed surgery to repair it. Coming out of surgery he developed sciatic nerve issues, which has led to a very long recovery process. He’ll miss the rest of the season.

