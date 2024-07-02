Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Thad Duvall
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Lucas Coenen
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
450 Entry List
  1. Mitchell Zaremba
  2. Ryan Diezic
  3. Cody Groves
250 Entry List
  1. Brayden Gibson
  2. Elijah Tetzlaff
  3. Evan Ferry
Save Of The Day: The Scrub Save!

July 2, 2024 5:05pm | by: &

The MIPS Save of the Day from the 2024 Southwick National has to be Haiden Deegan's wild scrub that went too far...only for him to save it and take the lead from Levi Kitchen. Wow. Have a look and decide for yourself. Scrub or save?

Video: NBC/Peacock MX Sports Pro Racing
Edit and Voice: Tom Journet and Jason Weigandt

MIPS

Based on more than 25 years of research and development, Mips specializes in helmet-based safety for riders of all skill levels. Look for the yellow dot on the back of the helmet and visit mipsprotection.com for more information.

The August 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now