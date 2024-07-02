Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 13
News
450 Entry List
  1. Mitchell Zaremba
  2. Ryan Diezic
  3. Cody Groves
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Brayden Gibson
  2. Elijah Tetzlaff
  3. Evan Ferry
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Best Post-Race Show Ever: Southwick

July 2, 2024 8:45am | by:

Twisted Tea presents the Best Post Race Show Ever from Southwick in 2024. Jason Weigandt is joined by local rookie pro Russell Buccheri and veterans Shane McElrath and Kyle Chisholm to break down a tough track and a wild day at the races.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

ABOUT TWISTED TEA Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5% kick of alcohol. Visit www.twistedtea.com to see what we’re up to, check out our estore and follow us on social media @twistedtea. Keep it Twisted!

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.

Read Now
August 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now