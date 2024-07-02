Twisted Tea presents the Best Post Race Show Ever from Southwick in 2024. Jason Weigandt is joined by local rookie pro Russell Buccheri and veterans Shane McElrath and Kyle Chisholm to break down a tough track and a wild day at the races.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

