The following is a press release from AUS-X Open:

World renowned Supercross stars and iconic Queensland brothers, Jett and Hunter Lawrence, have teamed up with an experienced Australian event promotion team to bring their favorite Australian event, the AUSX Open, back to Marvel Stadium on November 30.

In addition to being instrumental in the event’s comeback, the duo is set for a heroes’ homecoming with their long-awaited return to racing in their home country after five years of international racing success in Europe and the USA.

The most dominate siblings in supercross and motocross history will whip their Australian fans into a frenzy as they descend on Melbourne on their Honda CRF450RWE’s, hellbent to taste success in front of their home crowd for one night only.

The exciting news is a double whammy for Australian moto fans with the added surprise return of the country’s most popular Supercross event, as the AUSX Open, will form part of the FOX Australian Supercross Championship’s fifth and final round, at Marvel Stadium.

The last AUSX Open event was held in 2019, pre COVID, before the event was placed on hold indefinitely and saw more than 35,000 fans pack Marvel Stadium on the same day, November 30 for what was, and still is, the largest single day Supercross event held in the Southern Hemisphere. Jett made his professional Supercross debut at the event as a 16-year-old in the SX2 class.

Exactly 5-years later, the now 20-year-old Jett Lawrence – has earned some of the largest accolades in his sport. He is currently the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 450SX Champion, 2023 SuperMotocross World Champion, 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship 450 Champion and 2024 AMA 450SX Rookie of the Year. He has amassed a staggering 7 class championships in the USA since 2020 and is already one of the most decorated athletes in the sport.

His older brother Hunter, 24, is hot on his heels having moved up to the 450 class this year with the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship 250 Championship and the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Coast titles under his belt - along with 2-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championships 250SX West Runner-Ups (2022, 2021).

Jett Lawrence is excited to make an emphatic return to both Australia and the AUSX Open.

“It was a special moment for me when I made my Supercross pro debut at the AUSX Open in 2019 and I am well overdue to race at home in front of the Aussie fans who have supported us so much in our journey. We made a few calls and are ecstatic to see it come (back) to life,” said J Lawrence.

Hunter Lawrence discussed the brothers’ ongoing support from Aussie fans and that he can’t wait to see what will unfold at Marvel Stadium.