Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Thad Duvall
Motocross
Southwick
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Lucas Coenen
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 13
News
450 Entry List
  1. Mitchell Zaremba
  2. Ryan Diezic
  3. Cody Groves
250 Entry List
  1. Brayden Gibson
  2. Elijah Tetzlaff
  3. Evan Ferry
July 1, 2024 9:00am
by:

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 5 (of 11) - Southwick National - The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts 

Motocross

Southwick - 250

June 29, 2024
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 2 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F
3 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 9 - 1 Honda CRF250R
4 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 3 - 5 Honda CRF250R
5 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 7 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
6 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 5 - 6 Triumph TF 250-X
7 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 4 - 7 Kawasaki KX250
8 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 6 - 8 Kawasaki KX250
9 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 8 - 12 GasGas MC 250F
10 Casey Cochran Casey Cochran Portsmouth, VA United States 11 - 10 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
Motocross

Southwick - 450

June 29, 2024
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 2 Honda CRF450R
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 3 - 1 KTM 450 SX-F
3 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 3 Honda CRF450R
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 5 - 6 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 7 - 5 Honda CRF450R
6 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 12 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
7 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 6 - 11 GasGas MC 450F
8 Phil Nicoletti Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY United States 9 - 9 Yamaha YZ450F
9 Harri Kullas Harri Kullas Estonia Estonia 10 - 10 KTM 450 SX-F
10 Kyle Webster Kyle Webster Korumburra, Australia Australia 17 - 7 Honda CRF450R
Jett Lawrence (Honda)
Jett Lawrence (Honda)

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 238
2Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 196
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 195
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 177
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 174
6Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 146
7Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 133
8Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 124
9Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 112
10Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 111
Motocross

450 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 213
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 210
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 210
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 176
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 162
6Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 152
7Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 148
8Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 148
9Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 133
10Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden Sweden 90
Full Standings

SuperMotocross World Championship Standings

Through Round 22 of 31

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 406 25
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 372 22
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 367 20
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 355 18
5Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 312 17
6Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 289 16
7Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 264 15
8Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 240 14
9Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 225 13
10R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 195 12
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 561 25
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 517 22
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 430 20
4Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 420 18
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 403 17
6Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 365 16
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 360 15
8Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States 336 14
9Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 333 13
10Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 299 12
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 11 (of 20) - MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara (Indonesia)

MXGP

MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara (Indonesia) - MX2

June 30, 2024
Lombok
Lombok, Indonesia Indonesia
Rider Motos Bike
1 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 1 - 1 Husqvarna
2 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 2 - 3 KTM
3 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 7 - 2 Husqvarna
4 Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark 3 - 5 Triumph
5 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 5 - 4 KTM
6 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 4 - 7 KTM
7 Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany 6 - 6 GasGas
8 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 8 - 9 Triumph
9 Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga The Netherlands 9 - 11 Yamaha
10 Ferruccio Zanchi Ferruccio Zanchi Italy 14 - 8 Honda
MXGP

MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara (Indonesia) - MXGP

June 30, 2024
Lombok
Lombok, Indonesia Indonesia
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain 2 - 1 GasGas
2 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 1 - 2 KTM
3 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 4 - 4 Yamaha
4 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 3 - 5 Honda
5 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 6 - 3 Kawasaki
6 Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway 9 - 6 Honda
7 Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy 10 - 7 Husqvarna
8 Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi Italy 5 - 12 Yamaha
9 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 7 - 11 Fantic
10 Jan Pancar Jan Pancar Slovenia 12 - 9 KTM
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Projected Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 532
2Lucas Coenen Belgium 467
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany 463
4Liam Everts Belgium 432
5Andrea Adamo Italy 417
6Mikkel Haarup Denmark 355
7Rick Elzinga The Netherlands 322
8Sacha Coenen Belgium 312
10Thibault Benistant France 226
9Quentin Marc Prugnieres France 217
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Projected Points
2Tim Gajser Slovenia 555
1Jorge Prado Spain 533
3Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 497
4Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 381
5Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 374
6Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 327
7Romain Febvre France 327
8Pauls Jonass Latvia 274
9Kevin Horgmo Norway 238
10Valentin Guillod Switzerland 224
Full Standings

Red Line Oil AMA National Enduro Series

Round 5 - Little Raccoon National Enduro

Championship Standings

Other Championship Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 6

Championship Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Through Round 9 (of 13)

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 237
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 194
3Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 146
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 144
5Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 128
6Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 125
7Angus Riordan Australia Australia 105
8Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 92
9Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States 81
10Dante Oliveira Hollister, CA United States 77
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 246
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 209
3Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 151
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 139
5Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States 131
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 118
7Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 114
8Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 100
9Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 94
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 78
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 232
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 225
3Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 163
4Zachary N Davidson Iron Station, NC United States 156
5Dustin S Simpson Oakboro, NC United States 123
6Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 105
7Owen Barnes Honesdale, PA United States 64
8James Churn Iii Annapolis, MD United States 51
9Dustin Simpson Wesley Chapel, NC United States 42
10Jeff Werner Osgood, IN United States 42
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 225
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 207
3Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 197
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 189
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 105
6Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 104
7Prestin I Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 104
8Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 98
9Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 98
10Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 88
2024 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
Tom Vialle (KTM)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
Cole Davies (GasGas)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsNA
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
Full ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
