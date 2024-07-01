Julien Beaumer Update After Moto Two Opening Lap Crash at Southwick National

After an 18th place finish in the opening moto at the Southwick National, Julien Beaumer suffered a crash on the opening lap of the second moto. Beaumer had nowhere to go when another rider went crashed, and he slammed into the downed bike and started to endo. On his way to the ground, he was hit in the head by another bike. The race was red flagged as riders came through the finish line jump for the first time. The Arizona native was tended to by the Alpinestars medical crew before taking a ride on the medical cart to get examinations at the medical truck in the pits. Beaumer reportedly waived to the crowd. KTM said the following in a post-race release:

Saturday was more challenging for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rookie Julien Beaumer. He qualified strongly in eighth this morning, but a first turn incident and another late fall saw him finish 18th in Moto 1, before he unfortunately crashed out of the second race altogether. The teenager will seek further medical attention this week and is now positioned 11th in the point standings. Julien Beaumer: "It was a tough first moto. I crashed in the first turn and then made a good comeback, but crashed late in the moto again and lost my goggles. In Moto 2, I made a bad start, then unfortunately got tagged by another rider as I went down, and was run over. I spent some time in the medical unit, but am happy to be healthy, so we will see the neurologist this week and see if we're able to race next weekend."

On Sunday, Beaumer posted on Instagram story with a clip that showed him getting accidentally ran over by another rider among the chaotic first lap. Luckily, he appears to have escaped without major injuries. Jason Weigandt saw him at the Red Bull KTM truck after the race and Beaumer was joking around and in good spirits.

He added in his post:

“To say I was able to walk away from this with only a concussion blows my mind…god was watching over me on Saturday and I couldn’t be more thankful.”

He posted that he would be getting more tests done today. Through five rounds of Pro Motocross, Beaumer sits 11th in the 250 Class standings, and he sits ninth in 250SMX standings for the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).