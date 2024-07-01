Jordon Smith Receives Three-Point Penalty for Failing Sound Test at Southwick National
Over the weekend at the Southwick National, Jordon Smith had his best results of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship so far, finishing 7-4 for seventh overall. His moto finishes were his best this season and his seventh overall was his first top ten overall this summer. His 7-4 moto finishes were going to land him fifth overall but unfortunately the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing suffered a three-point penalty after the second moto. Smith failed the AMA's sound test, which happened a few times on Saturday (his teammates Max Anstie and Daxton Bennick were two of them!), but the #31 machine failed the AMA sound test twice: once after the second 250 group A qualifying session and once after the second moto. According to the rulebook, a post-race failed sound test results in a loss of three championship points (page 63 in section 3.1.10 Technical Violations And Penalty Levels of the 2024 AMA Motocross Rulebook), so this matches the penalty Smith received.
I actually had so much fun at southwick yesterday. I had only been there once, in 2018, and it didn’t go very well. Fell 4 times in the first moto. I had a lot more fun yesterday and enjoyed being able to get creative with bumps and lines.— Jordon Smith (@jordonsmith58) June 30, 2024
First person in history to get penalized for sound after the race I think 🥲— Jordon Smith (@jordonsmith58) June 30, 2024
The sound test also appeared to snag would-be fastest qualifier Benji Robinson, number 238, who appeared at the top of the 250 B group first session results. Then he failed sound and had his best lap taken away. Well, we sent Robinson a DM to ask about his lap, and he said he actually missed sections of the track on that lap, and his time wouldn't have lasted anyway. Still, a lot of sound test violations at The Wick!