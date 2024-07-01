Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 13
News
450 Entry List
  1. Mitchell Zaremba
  2. Ryan Diezic
  3. Cody Groves
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Brayden Gibson
  2. Elijah Tetzlaff
  3. Evan Ferry
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Jordon Smith Receives Three-Point Penalty for Failing Sound Test at Southwick National

July 1, 2024 10:35am | by:
Jordon Smith Receives Three-Point Penalty for Failing Sound Test at Southwick National

Over the weekend at the Southwick National, Jordon Smith had his best results of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship so far, finishing 7-4 for seventh overall. His moto finishes were his best this season and his seventh overall was his first top ten overall this summer. His 7-4 moto finishes were going to land him fifth overall but unfortunately the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing suffered a three-point penalty after the second moto. Smith failed the AMA's sound test, which happened a few times on Saturday (his teammates Max Anstie and Daxton Bennick were two of them!), but the #31 machine failed the AMA sound test twice: once after the second 250 group A qualifying session and once after the second moto. According to the rulebook, a post-race failed sound test results in a loss of three championship points (page 63 in section 3.1.10 Technical Violations And Penalty Levels of the 2024 AMA Motocross Rulebook), so this matches the penalty Smith received. 

He said the following in Yamaha's post-race press release:

“It was pretty good. I didn’t get off the gate very well but rode really good today, so I’m happy with the results.”

Smith later took to social media for a few more updates. 

The sound test also appeared to snag would-be fastest qualifier Benji Robinson, number 238, who appeared at the top of the 250 B group first session results. Then he failed sound and had his best lap taken away. Well, we sent Robinson a DM to ask about his lap, and he said he actually missed sections of the track on that lap, and his time wouldn't have lasted anyway. Still, a lot of sound test violations at The Wick!

