After Jett Lawrence won the Thunder Valley National the weekend after a big crash at Hangtown, it appeared he was well on his way to recovering back to 100 percent. But one part of his list of injuries from then, his shoulder, has actually not gotten much better since then.

"Um, we’ve kind of been discussing what it [the injury] actually is," Lawrence said in the post-race press conference. "At first we thought it was maybe bruising or something like that, or maybe just pulled the muscle, but for how long and slow it’s taken to heal, we might get an MRI or something. Could be torn or something like that, we’re not 100 percent sure what it is. We’re gonna use one of these breaks to get an MRI, or maybe even do it after this one. Just because we’re not 100 percent sure what it is. We thought this break might help it, but every time I go train and ride or use it, I just go back to that same spot. Then I would heal up and then drop a bit. So it’s been a bit annoying. But no excuses, we still got an overall win. But it would definitely make it easier if I was 100 percent."

Lawrence is still winning races to the tune of three-straight overalls since Hangtown, and has narrowed the points gap to three behind his brother Hunter, and is tied with Chase Sexton for second.