GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Thad Duvall
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Lucas Coenen
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 13
450 Entry List
  1. Mitchell Zaremba
  2. Ryan Diezic
  3. Cody Groves
250 Entry List
  1. Brayden Gibson
  2. Elijah Tetzlaff
  3. Evan Ferry
Barcia Digs Deep, but Will Miss Time with Knee Injuries

July 1, 2024 12:40pm | by:
Barcia Digs Deep, but Will Miss Time with Knee Injuries

Justin Barcia hurt his knee late in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign, but pressed on regardless into the AMA Pro Motocross Championship with limited testing and riding time. He toughed out the first three races and his knee started to get better, only for him to hurt the other knee in the ruts at High Point Raceway.

Barcia does not need surgery, but rest would allow his knees to heal up. But he loves the Southwick National and decided to race it, anyway, because he did not want to miss that race. He went 7-11 on the day (after getting caught in a first-turn crash) while digging through the pain. 

Afterwards, Barcia's Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas team announced Barcia will take a few weeks off to let his injuries heal. He currently sits eighth in the 450 Pro Motocross standings and sixth in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) 450SMX standings.

The following is a from a team press release:

After continuing to experience trouble with a pair of knee injuries that have largely affected his outdoor campaign, Bam Bam has opted to sit out the next block of races – aiming to return for his home race at Unadilla in August – in order to allow his injuries to recover properly. Barcia is confident that when he returns onboard the GASGAS MC 450F Factory Edition, he will be even more competitive into the final stages of the series.

Justin Barcia: "Today was an eventful day, a lot of stuff going on! I qualified P7, which was pretty good, and the motos were decent for where we're at. I was sixth in Moto 1 and then had a first turn crash in the second moto, but made a hard charge to 11th. Unfortunately, I've been dealing with some knee injuries since about the week before Salt Lake City, and I've been pushing through it. One knee has a torn/sprained MCL, and my other knee had bursitis, with a little bit of a tear in the meniscus – not too bad, nothing that requires surgery. Because of the swelling, two of my tendons finally let go at High Point, but the good thing is that technically they will just scar up and be fine. I haven't been riding during the week at all, just been trying to race on the weekends for my fans and the crew, but it's got to the point now that we have a really good bike, my riding is really good, and these knees are holding us back. We want to be better than fifth-to-eighth, so we are going to take some time off. I will still be able to train quite a bit, do PT on the knees, and see what we can do to get better. All in all, they just need some time to heal up, so the goal right now, I would say, is to come back for Unadilla. I won't miss too many races if everything works out, which I believe it will, and then we'll come back swinging!"

Hurting or not, Barcia always gives you his best. He came from down in turn one to 11th in moto two.
Motocross

450 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 213
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 210
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 210
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 176
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 162
6Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 152
7Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 148
8Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 148
9Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 133
10Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden Sweden 90
