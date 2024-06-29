10 Things to Watch: Southwick

Ferrandis?

Hasn't been the season Dylan Ferrandis was hoping for, but on press day at Southwick he talked about how difficult it has been outdoors for the Phoenix Honda team in its first season full-time 450 racing outdoors. Ferrandis said there had been some engine problems at the first few rounds and the bike simply didn't have the power he needed, but he believes they fixed some of that over the break. He'll also have a new teammate for the weekend, as Phoenix Honda's GNCC racer Mike Witkowski is lining up for the Pro Motocross round as well. Will Phoenix rise in the sand? -- Weigandt

The Champ

Jett Lawrence has been great on paper at the last two nationals, but he also hasn’t been performing at his peak after crashing extremely hard at Hangtown. He’s had two weeks since High Point to rest, however. Will he come back at, or closer to, 100 percent this weekend at Southwick because of it? -Hansel

Rubber Side Down

Chase Sexton put himself in a position to win the second moto at High Point, but, as we’ve seen so many times before, crashed all by himself. The debate on why this happens has been going on seemingly forever, but what really matters is whether or not he’ll clean it up. He’s shown he’s got the speed to run with Lawrence at times. Last year at Southwick, though, he simply didn't have the stuff to keep Jett honest. Will he have his sand game dialed in this weekend, or are the Lawrences, Jett and Hunter, simply too schooled in the sand? -Hansel

We’ve seen it plenty this year, and there was another example of the growing rivalry between Jason Anderson and the Lawrence Brothers at High Point. Early in the first moto Anderson had the lead, but when Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence came up behind him, Anderson maneuvered in such a way that he pushed Lawrence wide and slowed him up, allowing Sexton to dive inside and take off with the lead. That was no accident on Anderson’s part, and if moves like this persist, someone’s going to end up on the ground. This one, on both sides, has been brewing all year. -Hansel