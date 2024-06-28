The Glen Helen Saga (Cont’d) (DC)

The podcast I did with Jase Macalpine for Gypsy Tales went up last week. It was a deep dive into a lot of things, including the whole why-no-national-at-Glen Helen saga that dates back to 2010, when Bud Feldkamp canceled his national in favor of hosting an MXGP instead. The late Tom White got us back to the table together in 2014, and Bud even awarded me a special “Glen Helen Award of Excellence” trophy during opening ceremonies, for my "Passion, Wisdom and Leadership to Grow the Sport of Motocross in America." I thought we were doing pretty well! But then Glen Helen unexpectedly bowed out of the series again in the fall of 2018, after the schedule was announced at the '18 MXON (and at least that time they asked to be taken off the schedule rather than inform us by fax). Bud again had several “non-negotiable” terms that he would not budge from. It was an unfortunate turn of events that reverberates to this day. Glen Helen is a badass track with some very loyal fans, and I hear from them often.

But there is one thing that keeps coming up in the comments that is simply not true, and that is the notion that I somehow undermined the NPG (National Promoters Group) when the AMA decided to sell AMA Pro Motocross, as well as all of the other AMA professional racing series, in 2007. The AMA invited bids on their various professional series, including road racing, flat track, hillclimb, etc., through a formal Request For Proposal (RFP) process. There were many bidders for the MX series, including Youthstream—the company that ran the FIM World Motocross Championship.

The NPG also made a bid. At the time, the MX series was being managed by the NPG. The NPG was a peer-based group that met annually to share best practices and develop policies to bring uniformity and consistency to 12 otherwise disjointed events. It was a cooperative that my dad had pulled together in 1998 to help align all of the events for sponsorship and television, as a way to keep up with what supercross was doing and stay relevant. Unfortunately, my dad passed away six months after forming the group. Fortunately, the NPG continued to work together in the years that followed under the guidance of John Ayers and my sister.

But the NPG was not an entity with offices, assets or employees, only good ideas, and there was a real fear that it would not win the bid. So MX Sports was invited to throw its hat in the ring—with the express knowledge of every one of the other promoters—in the hopes that if the NPG didn't win the bid, there would be another oar in the water that would keep the series in American hands. I put together the MX Sports bid; John Ayers, who was the NPG's operations director at the time, wrote up the NPG bid on behalf of all of the promoters.

In the end it was all a moot point because both bids were turned down. Jim France and the Daytona Motorsports Group (DMG) ended up buying the whole thing—MX, road racing, flat track, Supermoto, and hillclimb. The deal was announced at Daytona's Bike Week in March 2008. The France family owns and operates NASCAR, but Jim is an old flat-tracker and road racer himself and he wanted those forms of motorcycle racing to grow. AMA Pro Motocross came in the bargain, and while motocross wasn't DMG’s specialty, they did not want it to be swallowed up by supercross, nor did they want Youthstream to expand with the three or four FIM rounds in America it had had its eye on.

It was DMG that selected MX Sports to manage the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Mr. France knew my parents from back in the day, and he knew that we were heavily involved at every level of the industry, including professional and amateur national event promotions and operations, as well as national and international media platforms. So MX Sports Pro Racing was born and in 2009 took over the helm of the series with all of the existing tracks that were in the NPG. We also agreed to pay a sizable rights fee, paid in part by each of the promoters in lieu of the sanctioning fees that previously went directly to the AMA.

I bring all of this up because in 2012, two years after he canceled the Glen Helen National the first time, and after his MXGP failed to gain any traction here, Bud Feldkamp did an interview with Motocross Action where he implied that MX Sports "lo and behold, in the midnight hour" snatched AMA Pro Motocross from the NPG, which is simply not true. DMG could have chosen to manage Pro Motocross on its own, but it did not. It could have chosen to work with 12 individual promoters, but it did not. Instead, it chose to work with MX Sports to manage the series, with the expectation that we would continue working with the NPG promoters, which we have, except for three: Steel City (yes, we got rid of our own national for the sake of the series, because Pennsylvania did not need two rounds 60 miles apart), Freestone in Texas (which was simply too hot to draw fans in the heat of summer), and … Glen Helen.

While the other promoters approved the transition to MX Sports Pro Racing managing the day-to-day business operations of the series (series marketing and promotions, sponsorship contracts and activation, TV packages, rules enactment and enforcement, officiating, results management, etc.) Mr. Feldkamp would not. So, he quit, not once but twice. Glen Helen Raceway does not have a national today because they do not want one under similar terms to every other track on the schedule, including High Point and Ironman. Like I said on the show, Bud Feldkamp wants a big race, he just doesn’t want to be part of a big series like AMA Pro Motocross.