Video/images courtesy of Pro Motocross

The 2024 Southwick National round of the AMA Pro motocross Championship takes place on Saturday June 29. Take a lap around The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts.

This will be the fifth round of the 11-round championship, and the 22nd round of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Below is this weekend's TV broadcast/streaming schedule.