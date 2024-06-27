National Registration is Now Open for 2024 Loretta Lynn’s
The following press release is from MX Sports:
National Registration Is Now Open For 43rd Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Presented By AMSOIL
The AMA Amateur National Will Take Place July 29 – August 3
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With the final step in qualifying for the 43rd Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship presented by AMSOIL ending this past weekend, online registration is NOW OPEN. Registration will remain open until Tuesday, July 9th at 12:30 PM ET. Amateur and Youth racers have been working hard, competing since February to qualify for the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross race at the iconic Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
As online registration gets underway, riders will enter their current AMA membership number and hit submit. Riders will then select their national classes; facility permits and check to enter into the Hookup Lottery (optional). Riders are limited to (2) Facility Permits, (1) Extra Car Pass per Facility Permit and (2) Pit Vehicle Permits per Facility Permit. Permits must be purchased in advance. Riders will receive a text message and email with a link to adult racers, and in the case of parents with joint custody, both parents. Please select either the text message or email link to receive the required release waiver. Read the release carefully, enter your name and select Sign and Confirm. A confirmation receipt will be issued, and after that you have completed your registration.
When you pre-enter you will receive $50 in Race Gas Cash credits on RockyMountainATVMC.com (One cash credit per rider, per event). You will receive an email after registering letting you know that cash has been put into your account, what event you received it for and the expiration of that credit.
MotoTees will continue to offer riders the opportunity to put their last name on their official Loretta Lynn's racing bib. All bibs are fully sublimated and will include riders last name above their race number. No press on numbers or letters. Purchase extra bibs to frame after the event or have on-hand during race week. These customized bibs are in addition to the race bib provided by MX Sports. Orders will begin when rider numbers are assigned.
MyLaps transponders are used for the National event. Transponders can be rented or purchased in advance of the event. To speed up the rental process, we request you order your rented/purchased transponder online when registering for classes and passes. The online purchase price is $145, while the rental fee is $45 with a $100 refundable deposit. Riders that currently own a transponder must register it at the event. You do not have to have your transponder in order to register, but you must obtain one prior to racing.
Although pre-entered, all riders must confirm their entries at the event during Registration. Only adult riders and the parents of minor riders are required to attend Registration. Minors are not required to attend registration.
All riders are required to check-in. Registration will be held at the Monster Arena as follows:
Sunday:
10 am – 11:30 am Youth Classes 20-27
12 pm – 1:30 pm Youth Classes 28-36
2 pm – 3:30 pm Amateur Classes 4-13
4 pm – 5:30 pm Amateur Classes 1-3 and 14-19
Monday:
7 am – 10 am All Classes
The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will commence from Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, from Monday, July 29, through Saturday, August 3, with six days of action featuring the finest amateur motocross talent on the planet, across 36 classes of competition.
Note:
Class Registration closes Tuesday July 9th @ 12:30 PM EST.
Pass Registration closes Tuesday July 16th @ 12:30 PM EST.
For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by AMSOIL, visit the series official website at www.MXSports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.
- Facebook: @LorettaLynnMX
- Instagram: @LorettaLynnMX
- Twitter: @LorettaLynnMX