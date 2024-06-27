The fifth round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday in Southwick, Massachusetts, at the Crestview Construction Inc. Southwick National. Check out the report below for a look at who will watch the action from the sidelines.
Normally this report only includes active racers, but we’ve included Matt Buyten in this one.
Matt Buyten – Back
Just a few days ago FMX legend Matt Buyten sustained serious spinal injuries at Thunder Valley Motocross Park during his the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Loretta Lynn’s regional. Unfortunately, he’s now facing paralysis, and could use any assistance available. To help out, go to Road2Recovery.com.
450 Class
Derek Drake – Back | Out
Drake has a back injury he’s been dealing with for some time that’s kept him away from the races. Early this season the team told us they hope he can return for a few rounds at the end of Pro Motocross.
Garrett Marchbanks – Thumb | In
Marchbanks will race Pro Motocross for the first time in 2024 after hurting his thumb on media day before the season opener.
Eli Tomac – Thumb | Out
Tomac hasn’t raced since suffering a Bennett Fracture (thumb) and tearing some ligaments in Denver. Since then the hope is that he can return for a few rounds at the end of Pro Motocross.
Cooper Webb - Thumb | Out
Webb started riding again this week after taking some time off to deal with a torn UCL in his thumb. The hope is that he can return before the end of Pro Motocross.
250 Class
Guillem Farres – Femur | Out
Farres has missed much of 2024 due to a broken femur sustained during supercross. His recovery was also delayed when he had to have surgery on his knee. At the moment there is no timetable for his return.
Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out
Forkner crashed during supercross and sustained a broken L3 and L4, and scapula. He also injured his shoulder socket, and sustained bleeding/bruised lungs.
Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | Out
There is no timetable on the return of Hammaker, who hurt his shoulder before the season opener.
RJ Hampshire – Wrist | Out
Hampshire is still recovering after injuring his wrist on media day before the season opener. Currently we do not have an idea on when he might rejoin Pro Motocross.
Devin Harriman – Back, Arm | Out
Harriman continues to recover after a big crash in Daytona left him with five broken ribs, a dislocated right wrist, broken scapula, bruised lung, and an injured T5 in his back. You can help him with his recovery by going to Road2Recovery.
Jeremy Martin – Concussion | Out
Martin is out for the time being due to a pair of concussions. It’s unlikely he’ll return soon.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out
McAdoo reinjured a shoulder injury while practicing before the season opener. There is no timetable for his return.
Michael Mosiman - Neck | Out
Mosiman is out for the remainder of Pro Motocross due to a neck injury sustained before the season.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out
Robertson recently told us he’s getting extremely close to being able to get back on the bike for the first time since November of 2023. The first surgery he had to fix a wrist injury didn’t work out, and he had to go under the knife a second time to get the healing process back on course.
Coty Schock – Wrist | Out
Schock broke his wrist this week while practicing at ClubMX. Surgery has been scheduled, and as of now, there is no timetable on his return.
Nate Thrasher – Collarbone | Out
Thrasher is out due to a broken collarbone. He also bent a plate, which was installed from a previous injury. The team is unsure when he’ll return to racing.
Max Vohland – Hip | Out
Vohland faced a difficult and complicated recovery after dislocating his hip during the supercross season. He’s still out, and there’s no timetable for his return.