The fifth round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday in Southwick, Massachusetts, at the Crestview Construction Inc. Southwick National. Check out the report below for a look at who will watch the action from the sidelines.

Normally this report only includes active racers, but we’ve included Matt Buyten in this one.

Matt Buyten – Back

Just a few days ago FMX legend Matt Buyten sustained serious spinal injuries at Thunder Valley Motocross Park during his the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Loretta Lynn’s regional. Unfortunately, he’s now facing paralysis, and could use any assistance available. To help out, go to Road2Recovery.com.

450 Class

Derek Drake – Back | Out

Drake has a back injury he’s been dealing with for some time that’s kept him away from the races. Early this season the team told us they hope he can return for a few rounds at the end of Pro Motocross.

Garrett Marchbanks – Thumb | In

Marchbanks will race Pro Motocross for the first time in 2024 after hurting his thumb on media day before the season opener.

Eli Tomac – Thumb | Out

Tomac hasn’t raced since suffering a Bennett Fracture (thumb) and tearing some ligaments in Denver. Since then the hope is that he can return for a few rounds at the end of Pro Motocross.

Cooper Webb - Thumb | Out

Webb started riding again this week after taking some time off to deal with a torn UCL in his thumb. The hope is that he can return before the end of Pro Motocross.