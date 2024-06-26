Results Archive
MXGP of
Italy
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Valerio Lata
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Ty Masterpool
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
Sun Jun 30
News
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
News
Full Schedule

X-Games Ventura This Weekend: Axell Hodges Returns, Maxxis Signs Patrick Evans

June 26, 2024 1:00pm | by:
X-Games Ventura This Weekend: Axell Hodges Returns, Maxxis Signs Patrick Evans

The following press release is from Maxxis Tires:

Axell Hodges IS BACK, MAXXIS SIGNS Patrick Evans

Just in time for X Games Ventura presented by Sonic, Axell Hodges will officially return to competition for the first time since breaking his femur in December 2023. X Games Ventura is coming up June 28-30 on California’s Pacific coast.

Hodges’ injury, which required surgery, also meant that he had a long period of recuperation to tackle. But in welcome news for his fans and for Maxxis, he’ll be back for the QuarterPipe in Ventura. In comments on social media, Hodges seems to be ready to get back in the action: “Enjoying being back on my dirt bike so much. Little by little every day, it’s all coming back.”

In other excellent news for Maxxis, the company has signed Patrick Evans. Evans has reached legendary status by performing the biggest and best whips in freeriding and is expected to dazzle crowds again this weekend.

Fans in attendance can take advantage of concerts, art installations, cultural activations and more. And in an X Games first, VIP tickets deliver access to Happy Hour with X Games icons, breakfast with athletes and sessions on pro street event courses.

Fans who can’t make it to Ventura can stream all the action at the X Games site.

For more information, please visit maxxis.com.

