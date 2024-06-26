Suzuki Motor USA Continues Manufacturer Support of Pro Motocross

The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., has announced the continuation of the extended manufacturer partnership with Suzuki Motor USA, LLC, with the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The celebrated Japanese manufacturer has been a mainstay in American motocross, having competed in the championship since its inception in 1972 and now building upon an impressive legacy surrounding its RM-Z line of motorcycles.

“As the Motorsports Manager at Suzuki Motor USA, I take pride in our unwavering commitment to the Pro Motocross Championship,” said Chris Wheeler, Motorsports Manager, Suzuki Motor USA. “Our continued support and OEM partnership are a testament to our dedication to the sport and its athletes and we are looking forward to even more great racing this summer.”

With more than a half-century of competition under its belt, Suzuki’s decades of success on the racetrack have made it one of the most decorated manufacturers in Pro Motocross history. Its maiden championship in 1975 with Tony DiStefano kicked off the three-year reign of dominance that saw the Pennsylvania native secure a three-peat of 250cc titles with the brand. Just a couple years later in 1980, Suzuki was once again on top, sweeping the 250cc and 125cc championships with Kent Howerton and Mark Barnett, respectively. Through the first decade of Pro Motocross, no manufacturer had captured more titles than Suzuki, with a combined nine championships across the 125cc, 250cc, and 500cc divisions, which cemented the brand’s legacy for the years that followed.