In one of the most epic comebacks in Pro Motocross history, Ryan Dungey starts 2011 Southwick Moto 2 nearly a lap down yet rages well inside the top 10 on a rainy, muddy, nasty day in the sand. In brutal conditions all day, favorites like Ryan Villopoto and Justin Barcia also had ups and downs, whih led to a long-awaited and long-overdue first overall win for Brett Metcalfe. It's one of the wildest and most memorable days at The Wick. Which is saying a lot!

