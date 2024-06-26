Results Archive
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Valerio Lata
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Ty Masterpool
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Chance Hymas
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Thad Duvall
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
Sun Jun 30
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Lombok Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
Full Moto: Southwick 2011 Moto 2

In one of the most epic comebacks in Pro Motocross history, Ryan Dungey starts 2011 Southwick Moto 2 nearly a lap down yet rages well inside the top 10 on a rainy, muddy, nasty day in the sand. In brutal conditions all day, favorites like Ryan Villopoto and Justin Barcia also had ups and downs, whih led to a long-awaited and long-overdue first overall win for Brett Metcalfe. It's one of the wildest and most memorable days at The Wick. Which is saying a lot!

