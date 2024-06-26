Results Archive
Beta Motorcycles and Colt Nichols Part Ways

Beta Motorcycles and Colt Nichols Part Ways

Breaking news this afternoon as Beta Motorcycles has announced the Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team and Colt Nichols have part ways, effective immediately. Nichols suffered a preseason shoulder injury that kept him out for the first half of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The #45 eventually made seven starts aboard his Beta 450 RX, finishing with a season-best 11th at the season finale in Utah. In August 2023, Nichols signed a two-year deal to race for the all-new team as it joined the AMA Supercross and Motocross scene, but the two parties agreed to go their separate ways. PulpMX's Steve Matthes is reporting Nichols will be joining the HEP Motorsports Suzuki team in the near future (supposedly ahead of the July 13 Spring Creek National.

The following press release is from Beta Motorcycles:

Colt Nichols and Beta USA Mutually Agree to Part Ways

Beta USA and Colt Nichols have mutually parted ways. Nichols was originally signed through the 2025 season however both parties agreed to go their separate ways.

Beta USA will continue to field a two-rider Supercross team for the 2025 season and is currently seeking a replacement rider to join teammate Benny Bloss.

“I appreciate Colt for the time he spent with the Beta USA team and we wish him all the best for his future,” said Carlen Gardner, Team Manager.

“When building a new team, success does not generally come overnight. There are highs and lows. Our team worked extremely hard with Colt however with him being injured, and then coming back mid-season, it was a tough uphill battle. We will continue to push non-stop to develop our team into something special. I wish Colt the best for the future,” said Tim Pilg, Beta USA President.

Nichols also posted an Instagram video, stating he is no longer working with the Beta team and he wishes them the best in the future.

