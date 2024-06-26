Results Archive
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Valerio Lata
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Ty Masterpool
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Chance Hymas
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Thad Duvall
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
Sun Jun 30
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Lombok Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
3 on 3: Were You a Teacher's Pet?

June 26, 2024 11:10am | by: &

Want to get to know some of the fastest riders in the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship? Enjoy a WMX edition of 3 on 3 with Women's MX pros Kyleigh Stallings, Jordan Jarvis, and Sophia Phelps. Teacher's pet or peanut gallery? Who do they hang out with? What are the good and bad subjects in school? Let's find out!

Film: Mitch Kendra
Edit: Tom Journet

ABOUT FLY RACING

Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2024 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the FLY Racing riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship.

