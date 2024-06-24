Team Green’s Drew Adams is certainly taking a little different route to the pros. Following past Team Green standouts like Josh Woods, Kyle Chisholm, and Nick Wey, Adams is contesting the Canadian national series in preparation for his pro career, which is something we haven’t seen a top American amateur do in a while. Adams will still race the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch this summer and possibly try a few AMA Pro Motocross Championship rounds after that. He will likely race SX Futures again next year, but it will be up to Kawasaki and Pro Circuit to see when he goes pro full-time.
Whenever he does, he’ll be armed with a whole bunch of experience that he’s gaining in Canada. While he doesn’t lead the points up north, he’s been the fastest guy, errr, kid. We talked to Drew on the PulpMX Show recently about his season so far and more.
Racer X Online: Hey Drew, in Manitoba, great job. You took the overall. I didn’t see any video, but I was following the timing and the scoring. Was it super mudder, or did it get okay?
Drew Adams: Oh, dude. It was delayed. They delayed it like four hours or something. We didn’t get any free practice or anything. Then qualifying was probably the worst mud I’ve ever rode in in my life. It was brutal. Me, [Kaven] Benoit, and [Gage] Linville, we all did one lap and that was it. We did one lap coming around the finish and then one fast lap, and then that was it. You couldn’t do another lap.
It sticks so bad up there. It’s like Gumbo.
Yeah. I guess the night before, they fully watered the track and ripped it as deep as they could. The dirt looked great on top, but as soon as you got tires on it, it was like two-foot-deep mud.
Your ride moto one last week at Alberta, unbelievable [Note: he crashed and went from 40th to win the race]. When did you think, I could maybe win this thing? Was there a point where you were looking up and looking at the leader and being like, I think I can do this?
Yeah. I probably knew I could win it from the first lap or so, just because I got up real early and I wasn’t too far behind the pack. That track was the last track that I thought I would have been able to pass that many people. Track walk and stuff, I was like, you’re going to need two holeshot to win here. It was so skinny and just looked one-lined. I got up to fourth behind [Quinn] Amyotte, and just started catching him pretty rapidly. I think it would have been a bit of a harder moto if [Yves] Racine didn’t have that bike problem, because he was riding really good that moto. I was just barely steady catching him. I think that he kind of would have been a big obstacle if his bike didn’t break.
I love the fact that you’re doing these Canadian nationals. For one, I’m Canadian so it’s cool that you’re bringing the attention to the series. People are following it a little bit more. I love that. This is men, professional, it’s 25-minute motos. You can go chase the amateur scene here and there, or you can just not race for months and then show up at an amateur race and race that and kind of do the three or four races a year. I think this is great. It’s a great plan. Your parents and Dan Truman, Ryan Holliday put it all together. I like it. I think it’s really good. Do you feel like it’s really helping you?
Yeah. I think that it’s the best thing for me right now, just with the gate drops and racing such experienced guys. Like Benoit right now is really good. He’s got 20 years of experience on me! I would say that this was the best option that I could have picked this summer, and as of right now it’s going well.
I think you’ve been the fastest guy through the first three rounds. You got KO’d at one of them and didn’t finish. The opening round you didn’t win. You came from way back to fourth or third or whatever. It looks like you’re really fast and you’re going to do well. I understand you’re going to keep doing all of them? You’re going to chase this thing?
Hopefully so. That’s the plan, at least in my head right now. It all worked out. There’s only two races in the U.S., which is RedBud Combine and then Loretta’s. For the RedBud Combine, which is I think two weeks away, I would have to race on Friday and then drive to Gopher Dunes and race Sunday.
That’s like six hours. You’re fine.
That’s not really a big one. The other one is I think Sand Del Lee. You race on Sunday, and then I would have to fly out that night and make practice at Loretta’s on Monday.
You want to keep going though?
Yeah. Obviously, I had that DNF at the second round, but coming into this weekend I was 22 points down. I already gained 12 points. I’m only ten down now. I don't think that it would be too hard to get back up there.