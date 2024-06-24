Cooper Webb Returns to Riding, Return to Racing TBD

Webb said he originally injured his thumb during the heat race at the Birmingham Supercross (March 9) round then made the injury worse at the Philadelphia Supercross (April 27). Still, he fought down to the final checkered flag in Utah. He finished on the podium at Birmingham then five more times in the final eight rounds, including two wins in at the Seattle and Foxborough SX rounds.

With Webb and Eli Tomac both sidelined for the first half of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship due to thumb injuries, Justin Cooper has been flying the flag for the Yamaha 450 Class effort.

Although a return to racing has yet to be determined, we could see Webb lineup for the final few rounds of Pro Motocross, which he said could be the plan during a recent appearance on DMXS Radio that we posted.

Through the 21st round of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), Webb sits seventh in the standings.

The two-time 450SX Champion also took to Instagram for provide more information.