Results Archive
MXGP of
Italy
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Valerio Lata
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Ty Masterpool
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
Sun Jun 30
News
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
News
450 Entry List
  1. Derek Kelley
  2. Luca Marsalisi
  3. Mitchell Zaremba
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Talon Hawkins
  2. Ryder McNabb
  3. Ronnie Snyder
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
News
Full Schedule

Cooper Webb Returns to Riding, Return to Racing TBD

June 24, 2024 3:40pm
Cooper Webb Returns to Riding, Return to Racing TBD

About a month after surgery on his thumb, Cooper Webb has returned to riding. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider managed a left thumb injury through the latter half of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship but then confirmed ahead of the finale he would need surgery to fix torn ligament damage. This morning, he posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) saying: “G’ morning.”

Webb said he originally injured his thumb during the heat race at the Birmingham Supercross (March 9) round then made the injury worse at the Philadelphia Supercross (April 27). Still, he fought down to the final checkered flag in Utah. He finished on the podium at Birmingham then five more times in the final eight rounds, including two wins in at the Seattle and Foxborough SX rounds.

With Webb and Eli Tomac both sidelined for the first half of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship due to thumb injuries, Justin Cooper has been flying the flag for the Yamaha 450 Class effort. 

Although a return to racing has yet to be determined, we could see Webb lineup for the final few rounds of Pro Motocross, which he said could be the plan during a recent appearance on DMXS Radio that we posted.

Through the 21st round of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), Webb sits seventh in the standings.

The two-time 450SX Champion also took to Instagram for provide more information.


