The AMA Pro Motocross Championship has its first weekend off before the June 29 Southwick National. And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season will be back with the round 11 MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara on June 30.
But there still is racing to watch this weekend as the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be in action at the round nine Snowshoe GNCC at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Snowshoe, West Virginia. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
- GNCC
SnowshoeeMTB Round 5
Saturday, June 22
2024 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|207
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|173
|3
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|130
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|126
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|118
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|216
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|193
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|151
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|121
|5
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|110
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|207
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|204
|3
|Zachary N Davidson
|Iron Station, NC
|142
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|133
|5
|Dustin S Simpson
|Oakboro, NC
|107
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|195
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|182
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|179
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|168
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|105
2024 Souvenir Program
View the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) souvenir program.
Snowshoe Mountain Resort Snowshoe Mountain Resort 10 Snowshoe
Drive Snowshoe WV, 26209
Pro Quads—Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Race Day Schedule
Mason-Dixon GNCC Race Weekend Schedule
Friday, June 21, Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Snowshoe, West Virginia.
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
- 6:00am – 2:00am Shuttle Operations run for event
- 9:00am – 5:00pm USA ISDE Trophy Team Golf Tournament at Raven Golf Club
- 10:00am – 6:00pm Ballhooter Lift Open
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Yamaha Rmax Demos
- 2:00pm – 3:30pme MTB Registration - all classes
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - all classes
- 4:00pm Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing
- 6:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Located in The Village
- 7:00pm Live Music in The Village
- 8:30pm ISDE Team USA Presentation: Located in The Village
Saturday, June 22, 2024
- ALL DAY: Check-point at the base of mountain at Welcome Center and Snowshoe Dr.
- 6:00am – 2:00am Shuttle Operations Run for event
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV Registration
- 7:30am – 6:00pm Ballhooter Lift and Boathouse Opens
- 8:00am Youth ATV Start (1 Hour) - Snowshoe Drive
- 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur ATV Registration
- 9:00am – 4:00pm Yamaha Demo Rides (Bottom of Ballhooter near Boathouse)
- 10:00am Amateur ATV Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
- 11:05am Pro ATV Registration
- 1:00pm Pro ATV Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
- 2:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
- 6:30pm GNCC Graduation: Located in The Village
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service on Sponsor Row
- 7:00pm Live Music in The Village
- 10:00pm – 2:00 amOn-Call Shuttle Service 304-572-5808
Sunday, June 23, 2024
- 6:00am – 6:00pm Shuttle Operations Run for event
- 7:00am Registration Opens
- 7:30am – 6:00pm Ballhooter Lift and Boathouse Open
- 8:00am Youth Bike Start (1.5 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
- 9:00am – 12:00pm Yamaha Demo Rides (Bottom of Ballhooter near Boathouse)
- 10:00am Amateur Bike Start (2 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive
- 1:00pm Pro Bike Start (3 Hours) - Snowshoe Drive