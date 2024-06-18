Dramatic shift in points this weekend at the MXGP of Italy, when Tim Gajser took the overall with a 1-2 score, while his rival on the GasGas, Jorge Prado, fell in the second corner of the second moto and DNF’d on the day. We caught up to Gajser, who’s now got over a moto lead in the points, to talk about his day, his improvement on starts, and more.
Racer X: Congratulations on the win. You extended your points lead. You got the overall. But the second moto fall, you a little upset about that, or no?
Starts are so important here on this track. There wasn’t much passing. We know Jorge is great on starts, but you nailed them. So that would have been a big part of the race.
Was it bike or yourself, technique? Was it a little bit of both?
The Honda guys in the U.S., same thing. They seem to be pretty good on the starts. This track seemed to me almost like you had to slow down to go fast. You couldn’t just be reckless out there. It’s tight. I don't know if you got into fourth even out there. Is that kind of how the technique was, to go fast?
MXGP of Italy - MXGPJune 15, 2024
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|1 - 2
|Honda
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|3 - 1
|KTM
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|5 - 3
|Kawasaki
|4
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|4 - 5
|Yamaha
|5
|Brian Bogers
|6 - 4
|Fantic
Some of the RPMs in corners, I bet your heart rate is pretty low when you look at it. What did you think when you came around to lap Jorge?
Yeah, early on.
You got a big points lead now. Does the mentality change at all or anything?
Really good season to watch, just for me being in America. It’s really interesting. A lot of injuries, but you three guys are really exciting to watch. It’s been good.
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|511
|2
|Jorge Prado
|477
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|440
|4
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|339
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|332