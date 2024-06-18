Dramatic shift in points this weekend at the MXGP of Italy, when Tim Gajser took the overall with a 1-2 score, while his rival on the GasGas, Jorge Prado, fell in the second corner of the second moto and DNF’d on the day. We caught up to Gajser, who’s now got over a moto lead in the points, to talk about his day, his improvement on starts, and more.

Racer X: Congratulations on the win. You extended your points lead. You got the overall. But the second moto fall, you a little upset about that, or no?

Tim Gajser: Yeah, I’m a little bit upset. Definitely could be a perfect weekend, but that little mistake just ten minutes to the end cost me a 1-1. But overall, it was a good weekend. Yesterday I really felt amazing on the bike, on the track. Today was quite flat, like one main line. But the crew made a great job with the track. This morning when we woke up, there was a lake of water on the start straight and in some corners. So, now in the second moto it was almost dusty. So, it was good.

Starts are so important here on this track. There wasn’t much passing. We know Jorge is great on starts, but you nailed them. So that would have been a big part of the race.

Yeah, exactly. I know coming here from the past that starts are important. I think this year in the MXGP class, we have three or four guys that are quite similar in pace. The start is, let’s say more than 50% of the race. Everybody is super strong, even if someone is pushing behind we can maintain that lead with the pressure, so the starts are crucial. We worked really hard for the past couple of weeks trying to do something. The starts were not that bad, but it was never a holeshot. I was always around fifth, fourth, sixth. But Jorge was taking holeshots. So, by the time that I came on the second place, he was already gone and now it’s difficult to close that gap. So, I’m really happy with the improvement of the starts that we made.