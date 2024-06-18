At the fourth round of the 2024 Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship at High Point Raceway, Kyleigh Stallings (Kawasaki) put in an impressive 1-1 day to take the overall win. In her first ever visit to the tricky track, Stallings got both holeshots and ran away from the field both motos. Jordan Jarvis (Yamaha) charged back from an early crash in moto one to come through just three seconds back of Stallings. Jarvis would take a solid second in moto two ahead of Sophia Phelps (Kawasaki), who brought home 3-3 finishes after battling with Jamie Astudillo (KTM) both motos. Phelps is roughly in the championship lead as there is a drop round, so only the 12 best moto finishes per rider will count for championship points. Tentatively, Phelps led Astudillo entering the day, but the drop round will look clearer later in the season.
Their next round (round five) will also take place the day before a Pro Motocross round—the August 24 Ironman National Pro Motocross season finale—so there will again be a big break. Regionals, local races, and the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch will all take place beforehand to keep the women ready for their next round.
Here is what the podium trio had to say about their round at High Point Raceway.
1st overall | Kyleigh Stallings | Kawasaki | 1-1
Racer X Online: You rode great for the win today. Walk us through the WMX race today.
Kyleigh Stallings: It was good. I got off to both the holeshots, so I was really stoked about that. That was really the goal to get out front and, you know, just not leave everybody but basically leave and stay consistent and not have to look back or worry about anything. And that's really what I did. So, yeah, I'm really stoked about the day.
I think you said it was the first time ever racing here, right?
Yeah, it was my first time racing here today. I'll definitely come back. The track was a lot of fun and the track was prepped really good. So, I'm really excited to come back again. It's a tricky track in general and then when there's wood chips it makes it tougher. It's definitely a lot different than what I'm used to. I'm from Oklahoma, so I'm used to like red dirt, so, yeah, it's definitely a lot different. It's a little bit like Loretta's so I can compare it to that in a way. But yeah, I didn't get to ride the full track today, but hopefully in the future. I get to ride the full track.
With WMX in its first year going back up, what has the experience been like for you so far?
Yeah, so obviously, like, I'm too young to have experience, I'm too young to experience the WMX [series] before it went away. But, yeah, it's been really cool so far. It's a really good opportunity and, you know, this is my fourth round so far. I missed Daytona, so I've only done three but Ironman's next, so I'm ready for the fifth round for sure.
And with a big break in the championship, what is that like? Loretta’s then local racing or how do you stay fresh?
Yeah. So, actually after this race, I'm going straight to Tallahassee for a Fox photoshoot and then straight to my regional in Colorado at Thunder Valley, so it's going to be about three weeks on the road. So, it's going to be pretty busy and then I'll go back to where I train and I'll train really hard until Loretta's probably pop in some few local races here and there. But I get some gate drops in, yeah, really, other than that just Loretta's and some local races. So, yeah, it should be fun.
Anything else you’d like to add about the day?
I'm really blessed to be here. I couldn't have done it without any of my sponsors. Really just blessed to be here. It was a lot of fun.
2nd overall | Jordan Jarvis | Yamaha | 2-2
Racer X Online: JJ, walk us through the High Point WMX round.
Jordan Jarvis: It wasn't horrible. I came here with not super high expectations. I just got the brand-new Yamaha, like the new style [generation]. So, I’m still getting used to that. And then when I was here for the Loretta Lynn’s Regional a couple of weeks ago, I actually ended up breaking the tip of my finger, which is my clutch finger. So, I've gotten creative with it! The first moto was good. I made a hard charge at the end and I came pretty close. I just ran out of time. The first moto, had a good start. Second moto was a little bit better. But the track got, it was better in a way, but the ground got harder. So, it was just every lap hitting all these holes and landing hard and stuff like that was, the pain was working its way out of my arm to the point where it was getting really hard to ride. I was making a lot of mistakes and stuff like that. But it is what it is. I'll get to race Kyleigh in not too long at Loretta's so rematch and hopefully I'll come out on top of that one.
You mentioned racing here the regional, like two weeks ago. Obviously for the Pro Motocross national, there's like a huge difference in prep of how the track is done with the wood trips and everything. Talk about the differences in prep. And I think it was pretty muddy on Sunday too for the regional, today was a lot different from last time you were here.
It was muddy on Sunday for the regional. I didn't see it too much. I mean, it was a little muddy for us, but we were kind of late in the race order, so it wasn't too bad for the women's class. But for the most part on the pro day, it wasn't horrible today. But if I were racing tomorrow, like, I normally do, the track is going to be a foot deep and it's going to be super muddy for the 250 B group because you always go first for the most part, but they typically build stuff up, like the rollers, the first thing I noticed this weekend was that they are not the same size. We were here three weeks ago, definitely probably a foot taller or two [now]. So, just little stuff here and there. I really wish we could have gotten a chance to ride the whole track. I love the quad but they cut it out for us, so that sucks. But maybe next year.
Anything else you’d like to add about the WMX race?
Yeah, I think it's awesome. We had a pretty decent turnout: 24 women. So, that's awesome. It's definitely a good place to start, you know. I really want to thank Tim [Cotter] and my dad for putting all this together and, and Tim really pushed hard to make this a cool race for us. We're just starting. This is the first day, tomorrow we get to do a sight lap in front of everybody and we get to do an autograph signing. So, that would be really cool for some of the younger girls that weren't around when this was a thing before. So yeah, it's awesome. This is a good first step for the women's and hopefully we can make it better for next year.
3rd overall | Sophia Phelps | Kawasaki | 3-3
Racer X Online: Walk us through the WMX race today.
Sophia Phelps: I had great starts, both motos. Both were second place behind Kyleigh and then Jordan passed me and then that's actually how we finished too, but that makes it sound really lame and it wasn't! So, I also had some battles with Jamie Astudillo and a little bit with Katie Benson, and those were really exciting. The track was very deep and very difficult. We had girls going down kind of like all over the place. It was just… I almost did too! I almost fell prey to the grip of High Point because it was very techy, very difficult, but I loved it. Yeah, it was super deep and super rough, which I think I said, but I was super happy to be racing on a track that is the same caliber of what the pros race. I think that's a really cool experience for us, and it's also really cool that they let us race just the day before the pros. So, we have a whole lot of eyes on us, which is awesome for publicity for this series.
Talk about the Pro Motocross national prep. Just a little bit different from how it usually looks here, but how does it compare to what you normally ride?
I think I have the opportunity to ride a lot of very deep and very tricky tracks. So, this wasn't completely outside of my wheelhouse, although everybody kind of knows that tracks get a little bit better if they're prepping it for the Pros that weekend. So, in that sense, you know, the prep was good, and we had some awesome sawdust out there which when that mixes in makes for some awesome loam. So, that was awesome. They kept it watered the whole time, which is sweet because that's another thing with tracks is that, you know, once we have all of these eyes here, we get a sweet track. So, I love that.
The WMX series is in its first year back. You’ve raced every round so far this year as the series is in its return. What has it been like for you so far?
It's been really cool to have this much attention on women's racing in general. I think it's awesome for the sport. I think it's awesome for younger girls growing up. That's like a place where my heart really lies is the younger girls because I remember being that little girl, the older girls racing and wanting to be there someday. So, I think that that's a really cool opportunity for us to show them, “Hey, look at these cool things that you can do.” So, I appreciate them giving us that opportunity, them being MX Sports and whoever else is helping, put this on and I think they've treated us really well at all the venues we've been at, we've got a decent amount of attention and the trophies have been sweet. It's nice to get a little bit of payout for racing and yeah, I just, I really appreciate all the love from everyone, and sponsors have recognized it a lot and fans have as well. It's been really cool.
You mentioned being like you were growing up as a young girl looking up the pro women racers. Who was your favorite riders you used to look up to? Who do you remember watching battle?
I watched a lot of Ashley Fiolek and Jessica Patterson and some of their like great all time battles. I remember also watching a lot of Tarah Gieger and Sarah Whitmore and just all of those women that were right around in that era, Ashley Fiolek was probably my favorite because I've always been blonde, she was blonde with like pink highlights at the bottom of her hair and I wanted to get pink highlights in my hair. And I don't remember if my mom said no or if I just never pulled the trigger, but she was rad.
Anything else you would like to add about the race this weekend?
It's humid here!