Watch: High Point National Video Highlights & Results
Video highlights from the High Point National, round four of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Ty Masterpool picked up his maiden 250 moto and overall win as his 2-1 finishes took the overall win over Haiden Deegan's 1-2 and Chance Hymas' 4-3. Deegan leaves with the points lead, 32 points up on Hymas.
In the premier class, Honda's Jett Lawrence finished 1-1 for the overall win over a 3-2 from Chase Sexton (3-2) and Hunter Lawrence (2-3). Hunter Lawrence leaves with the red plate points lead though for the second straight week as the #96 has a six-point advantage over Sexton.
Read our full post-race write-up.
Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the High Point National.
High Point National
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250 Class Highlights
450 Class Highlights
Overall Results
High Point - 250June 15, 2024
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|2 - 1
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|4 - 3
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|3 - 5
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|8 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F
High Point - 450June 15, 2024
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|3 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 3
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|5 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|4 - 6
|Yamaha YZ450F
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|191
|2
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|159
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|153
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|144
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|136
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|171
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|165
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|163
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|143
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|134