AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 4 (of 11) - High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania
Motocross
High Point - 250June 15, 2024
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|2 - 1
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|4 - 3
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|3 - 5
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|8 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F
|6
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|6 - 8
|KTM 250 SX-F
|7
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|5 - 13
|GasGas MC 250F
|8
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|13 - 6
|GasGas MC 250F
|9
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|10 - 9
|Kawasaki KX250
|10
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|9 - 10
|Yamaha YZ250F
Motocross
High Point - 450June 15, 2024
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|3 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 3
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|5 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|4 - 6
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|7 - 4
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|6 - 7
|Honda CRF450R
|8
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|10 - 8
|GasGas MC 450F
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|9 - 9
|Husqvarna FC 450
|10
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|8 - 10
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Championship Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|191
|2
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|159
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|153
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|144
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|136
|6
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|116
|7
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|116
|8
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|109
|9
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|103
|10
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|82
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|171
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|165
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|163
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|143
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|134
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|130
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|121
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|120
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|113
|10
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|82
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 10 (of 20) - MXGP of Italy
MXGP
MXGP of Italy - MX2June 15, 2024
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Sacha Coenen
|4 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Liam Everts
|1 - 4
|KTM
|3
|Valerio Lata
|5 - 3
|GasGas
|4
|Andrea Adamo
|3 - 5
|KTM
|5
|Simon Laengenfelder
|2 - 8
|GasGas
|6
|Lucas Coenen
|10 - 2
|Husqvarna
|7
|Kay de Wolf
|7 - 6
|Husqvarna
|8
|Mikkel Haarup
|8 - 7
|Triumph
|9
|Quentin Marc Prugnieres
|9 - 10
|Kawasaki
|10
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|11 - 9
|Honda
MXGP
MXGP of Italy - MXGPJune 15, 2024
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|1 - 2
|Honda
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|3 - 1
|KTM
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|5 - 3
|Kawasaki
|4
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|4 - 5
|Yamaha
|5
|Brian Bogers
|6 - 4
|Fantic
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|7 - 10
|Fantic
|7
|Benoit Paturel
|10 - 9
|Yamaha
|8
|Jan Pancar
|12 - 8
|KTM
|9
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|8 - 12
|Yamaha
|10
|Jorge Prado
|2 - 24
|GasGas
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|473
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|425
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|421
|4
|Liam Everts
|394
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|368
|6
|Mikkel Haarup
|314
|7
|Rick Elzinga
|300
|8
|Sacha Coenen
|278
|9
|Thibault Benistant
|226
|10
|Quentin Marc Prugnieres
|197
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|511
|2
|Jorge Prado
|477
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|440
|4
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|339
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|332
|6
|Romain Febvre
|327
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|302
|8
|Pauls Jonass
|274
|10
|Brian Bogers
|213
|9
|Kevin Horgmo
|206
US Sprint Enduro Series
Round 6
ROUND 3 OVERALL RESULTS
1. Johnny Girroir (KTM)
2. Cody Barnes (Honda)
3. Craig Delong (Husqvarna)
4. Angus Riordan (KTM)
5. JoJo Cunningham (Kawasaki)
6. Jason Tino (Husqvarna)
7. Cooper Jones (KTM)
8. Gavin Smith (Husqvarna)
9. Collier Martinez (Honda)
10. Michael Delosa (Yamaha)
Championship Standings
Other Championship Standings
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Through Round 8 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|207
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|173
|3
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|130
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|126
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|118
|6
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|105
|7
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|100
|8
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|92
|9
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|69
|10
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|66
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|216
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|193
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|151
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|121
|5
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|110
|6
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|99
|7
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|94
|8
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|93
|9
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|87
|10
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|78
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|207
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|204
|3
|Zachary N Davidson
|Iron Station, NC
|142
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|133
|5
|Dustin S Simpson
|Oakboro, NC
|107
|6
|Joe Schriver
|Turentum, PA
|90
|7
|Owen Barnes
|Honesdale, PA
|46
|8
|Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|42
|9
|Jeff Werner
|Osgood, IN
|42
|10
|James Churn Iii
|Annapolis, MD
|38
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|195
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|182
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|179
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|168
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|105
|6
|Prestin I Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|89
|7
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|88
|8
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|88
|9
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|85
|10
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|84
2024 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Tom Vialle (KTM)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Cole Davies (GasGas)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|NA
|Full Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|Full Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles