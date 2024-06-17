Transitioning to a new bike in one day is certainly not easy, but Ty loved the PC machine from the start. Transitioning from a 450 back to a 250 was a bigger adjustment. In qualifying for this year’s opener, you could hear Ty lugging the 250, struggling to keep the revs up. He loved the bike, though and after Hangtown, they made a key change. Pro Circuit tried a Seth Hammaker setup for Masterpool. Then he tried Levi Kitchen’s bike balance and loved it. Since then, he’s been so happy with the machine that he doesn’t even need further testing, so he headed back to his family’s track in Texas and went to work.

“Dude, the bike handles with the rear tire on the ground, I felt like Ryan Villopoto out there. My rear tire was just glued to the ground,” said Masterpool.

By High Point, it all worked. On a wild race day with crashes for nearly every front runner, plus tough, gnarly ruts breeding plenty of mistakes and ups and downs, Masterpool pulled through. Tom Vialle tossed the lead away in moto one, then Masterpool out dueled Chance Hymas and Jo Shimoda in a fight for the lead. Then came Haiden Deegan, absolutely flying on a run to the front, overhauled Masterpool late to mark an epic comeback.

Masterpool kept his head up heading into the second moto.

“I think it’s just focusing on myself, me versus me, me versus the track and let the results fall where they fall,” he said. “I felt like [irst moto] I could have pushed a little harder and tried to get him back but looking at the big picture, I didn’t want to risk it and do something stupid and go down. Obviously that hurt a little bit, I wanted to win that first one, but I kept my head screwed on and rode solid.”

Masterpool’s result was good, but his body was hurting after that one.

“My lower back was fried between motos,” he says. “It was hindering my riding a little bit, I couldn’t get my hips back as far as I wanted. But I pushed through it. I felt like my stamina was pretty good, but my lower back was on fire.”

“I haven’t really had an off-season boot camp,” he added. “I had my appendix removed and a whole bunch of random stuff. I tore my calf going up a jump just because all the anti-biotics I was on, weakens tissue. So, I’m still starting to race my way into shape.”

No matter, he was up front again in the second moto. Deegan fell early and he had another battle at the front. Masterpool and Hymas went at it the whole way before Masterpool locked the lead for good with about four minutes and two laps left. The win seemed assured, but Masterpool perhaps started thinking about it too much and lost a little pace, and meanwhile Deegan was absolutely flying, with 2:10 lap times when the rest of the field was in the 2:14-2:16 range!