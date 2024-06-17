MXGP

The RAM Qualifying Race winner Tim Gajser took to the starting line first, with his closest Championship rival Jorge Prado coming to the line in sixth position after another difficult race in the mud on Saturday.

It mattered little to the reigning Champion, however, who fired out of the gate faster than anyone in the first race, apart from Kawasaki Racing Team rider and last year’s winner here, Jeremy Seewer who took FOX Holeshot! Gajser was right with them and took his chance to make a move on Prado, launching himself into second as the Spaniard stumbled into the third corner!

Jeffrey Herlings had his hands full on lap one with Calvin Vlaanderen, as the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider kept his more experienced countryman at bay until the KTM man leaned into a faster line coming around the second corner to make a clean pass!

Just when Seewer looked like he was going to register a full lap in the lead, Gajser railed the outside of the final turn to lead across the finish line jump, then the Swiss got the following corner all wrong and fell after colliding with the track marker barriers!

This put the top three in the Championship in the same running order for the race, and somehow through the race they conspired to get closer to each other, as first Herlings attacked Prado, then the pair of them caught the leader as the Spaniard set the fastest lap of the whole race on lap 14 of 17! He needed to in order to hold back the advances of Herlings, who very nearly got through on several occasions!

Behind them, Vlaanderen held onto fourth despite a small tip-over and a late run from Seewer, who finished fifth at the flag ahead of the Fantic Factory Racing pair of Brian Bogers in sixth and Glenn Coldenhoff in seventh. Andrea Bonacorsi, in his first home GP on a 450, took eighth from Valentin Guillod of Team Ship To Cycle Honda Motoblouz SR, with De Baets Yamaha man Benoit Paturel just behind him.

Ultimately, despite the tense and exciting battle of the top three, who were all on the limit and making small mistakes with the intensity, none of them could pass each other and it stayed as a win for Gajser, Prado second, and Herlings third with just 2.3 seconds covering all of them!

Race two saw an explosive start, firstly as Mattia Guadagnini looked good until he overshot the first corner and had to take to the grassy bank outside the track! He was almost lucky he did so, as Guillod tried to squeeze between Prado and Seewer into the second corner, hit the floor, and started a domino effect that took down nearly a dozen riders, including Yamaha men Vlaanderen and Bonacorsi, Coldenhoff, and the Schmicker Racing KTM of Cornelius Toendel.

Most significantly of all, however, was the figure that limped to his feet with the number 1 on his back. Prado had got tangled with Vlaanderen’s bike on the ground and looked to be in serious discomfort. He tried to carry on with the race but ultimately had to surrender to the pain and pull into the paddock.

Meanwhile, Fox Holeshot Award winner Gajser had Herlings for company, with Seewer giving chase in what was a lonely third position. The Dutchman drew near, just as Bogers won an entertaining back-and-forth battle with JK Racing Yamaha man Isak Gifting, who would finish a great sixth on his first weekend back from injury, just succumbing to a last lap pass from the recovering Vlaanderen for fifth behind Bogers. The Fantic man took 4th overall to continue his good run of form.