Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Valerio Lata
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Ty Masterpool
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Chance Hymas
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
Upcoming
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
Sun Jun 30
Best Post-Race Show Ever: High Point

June 17, 2024 12:05pm | by:

Jason Weigandt and WMX Title Contender Sophie Phelps take stock of the 2024 High Point National, part of the SMX World Championship. Gnarly track conditions put everyone to the test, and Ty Masterpool emerged with a feel-good win for him, his family and his team, while Haiden Deegan launched epic comebacks, and Jett Lawrence emerged again in the 450s, but it was not easy! All that analysis, plus rad RAW clips from Tom Journet's camera. Hosts: Jason Weigandt and Sophie Phelps Film/Edit: Tom Journet ABOUT TWISTED TEA Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5% kick of alcohol. Visit www.twistedtea.com to see what we’re up to, check out our estore and follow us on social media @twistedtea. Keep it Twisted! *Must be 21 or older to purchase.

