Best Post-Race Show Ever: High Point

Jason Weigandt and WMX Title Contender Sophie Phelps take stock of the 2024 High Point National, part of the SMX World Championship. Gnarly track conditions put everyone to the test, and Ty Masterpool emerged with a feel-good win for him, his family and his team, while Haiden Deegan launched epic comebacks, and Jett Lawrence emerged again in the 450s, but it was not easy! All that analysis, plus rad RAW clips from Tom Journet's camera. Hosts: Jason Weigandt and Sophie Phelps Film/Edit: Tom Journet ABOUT TWISTED TEA Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5% kick of alcohol. Visit www.twistedtea.com to see what we’re up to, check out our estore and follow us on social media @twistedtea. Keep it Twisted! *Must be 21 or older to purchase.