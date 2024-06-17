Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Valerio Lata
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Ty Masterpool
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
Sun Jun 30
News
Full Schedule

Austin Forkner Undergoes Brain Surgery, Out for Remainder of 2024

June 17, 2024 4:15pm | by:
Austin Forkner Undergoes Brain Surgery, Out for Remainder of 2024

Austin Forkner has been sidelined from racing since his crash at the Arlington Supercross back in February. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider was about two laps away from taking his second straight win to start the 2024 250SX East Region Championship in Monster Energy AMA Supercross when he had a scary crash that saw him ejected from his bike. A few days later, he posted a video to his Instagram that detailed what he believed happened in the crash and the injuries he suffered. He was expecting to make a full recovery and compete in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but he was unable to race the first four rounds.

Today, the long-time Kawasaki rider posted another Instagram video update. In the video—over ten minutes long—Forkner explains he was going to race Pro Motocross but had to get his head tested before returning to racing since he had such a brutal hit during his crash. Doctors wanted to take a look at an issue he had problems with years ago: an arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), which he said are basically a "cluster of blood vessels that are abnormal." Forkner said he has known about this issue since 2017 and is something he was born with, but doctors recommended they fix sooner rather than later. Forkner said he underwent brain surgery last week (two procedures and a surgery) to get the issue taken care of hopefully for good. He said the doctors are expecting him to make a full recovery and he is anticipating returning to riding on a turn track in about three months. This will end his 2024 campaign as he looks ahead to the 2025 season. You can watch his full Instagram video below.

