Unbroken

Another race weekend, another overall win for Haiden Deegan. If you’re counting, that’s three wins in three rounds for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider, who now holds a healthy 23-point lead over second place. Guys like Levi Kitchen, Tom Vialle, and Chance Hymas are going to have to start beating Deegan soon because if he’s allowed to keep stacking points at this rate, it’s going to be next to impossible to catch him late in the season. -Aaron Hansel

Standing Room Only

As mentioned above, Deegan has a nice lead on the rest of the 250 Class, but behind him, things are pretty crowded between Hymas, Kitchen, and Vialle. Hymas and Vialle are tied for second, and just two points back is Kitchen in fourth. With things that tight in the points, even the smallest misstep can result in going from second to fourth! How will this running order look following High Point? -Hansel

Emerging Contender

Chance Hymas had another fantastic showing at Thunder Valley. The Honda HRC rider went 4-1 to get the first moto win, and overall podium, of his career, and has now led an eye-popping 29 laps this summer (Note: second to only Deegan’s 44). His superlative ride also vaulted him into second in the points, tied with Vialle. It’s still early in the season, but it appears as though Hymas has entered the battle for the championship. -Hansel