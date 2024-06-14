Time is running out on the unpredictable phase of Pro Motocross for 2024. High Point looks soft and rutted compared to the previous three rounds, and that could throw some surprises at the riders and their bikes. Then Southwick will throw in some sand, and after that, we might have what we have. So who will hop on for a championship ride and who will find out they're out of the picture? We might find out Saturday. Brought to you by the Honda CRF250R and CRF450R. Check out Chance Hymas (coming off a moto win!) and Jo Shimoda in the 250 class, and Hunter and Jett Lawrence in the 450 class.