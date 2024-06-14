On Saturday, the fourth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. This round will also be the 21st round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the motos starting at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific, with the 250 Class racing first again this weekend as we are back to our typical schedule.
Viewers outside the U.S. can watch via the SuperMotocross Video Pass at the same times.
On Sunday, USA will re-air the motos starting at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.
And CNBC will run a re-air of the High Point National motos on Monday at 2 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 11 p.m. PDT.
Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.
And the tenth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP of Italy) takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com. The second motos will be shown live on CBS Sports starting at 10 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Pacific.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be in action again at the June 22 and 23 Snowshoe GNCC in West Virginia.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of ItalyEMX125 & EMX250
Saturday, June 15
2024 Standings
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|144
|2
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|121
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|121
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|119
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|99
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|129
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|123
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|113
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|109
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|100
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|2
|Tim Gajser
|454
|1
|Jorge Prado
|450
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|386
|4
|Romain Febvre
|327
|5
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|299
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|443
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|388
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|381
|4
|Liam Everts
|341
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|327
Other Links
2024 Souvenir Program
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
View the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.
General
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
High Point National
High Point National Race Center
High Point National Injury Report
High Point National provisional entry lists:
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|16
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F
|17
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|Triumph TF 250-X
|29
|Ty Masterpool
|New
|Paradise, TX
|Kawasaki KX250
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|31
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|New
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|12
|Shane McElrath
|New
|Canton, NC
|Suzuki RM-Z450
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
High Point Raceway
Address: 218 Taylortown Rd, Mt Morris, PA 15349
Practice & Qualifying — 8 a.m. Eastern/5 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Tickets
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Get tickets to the High Point National.
Track Map
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Race Day Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
Local Time () Track Time (EDT) Saturday 7:00am 7:00am Rider Services / Will Call Opens 7:15am 7:15am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi 7:30am 7:30am Chapel Service at AMA Semi 8:00am 8:00am 250MX Group B Qualifying 1 8:20am 8:20am 250MX Group A Qualifying 1 8:35am 8:35am Track Maintenance 8:50am 8:50am 450MX Group A Qualifying 1 9:10am 9:10am 450MX Group B Qualifying 1 9:30am 9:30am Track Maintenance 9:40am 9:40am 250MX Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 9:45am 9:45am 250MX Group B Qualifying 2 10:05am 10:05am 250MX Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 10:10am 10:10am 250MX Group A Qualifying 2 10:30am 10:30am 450MX Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 10:35am 10:35am 450MX Group A Qualifying 2 10:55am 10:55am 450MX Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 11:00am 11:00am 450MX Group B Qualifying 2 11:15am 11:15am Track Maintenance 11:45am 11:45am 250MX Consolation Race 12:00pm 12:00pm 450MX Consolation Race 12:30pm 12:30pm Opening Ceremonies 1:00pm 1:00pm 250 Class Sight Lap/ Top 5 Rider Introduction 1:15pm 1:15pm 250MX Moto #1 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) 1:50pm 1:50pm Podium Interviews 2:00pm 2:00pm 450 Class Sight Lap/Top 5 Rider Introduction 2:15pm 2:15pm 450MX Moto #1 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) 2:50pm 2:50pm Podium Interviews 2:50pm 2:50pm Halftime 3:30pm 3:30pm 250 Class Sight Lap 3:45pm 3:45pm 250MX Moto #2 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) 4:20pm 4:20pm 250 Winners Circle 4:30pm 4:30pm 450 Class Sight Lap 4:45pm 4:45pm 450MX Moto #2 (30 Minutes + 2 Laps) 5:20pm 5:20pm 450 Winners Circle