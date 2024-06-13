The following press release is from Suzuki:

MOTOCROSS

The Suzuki RM-Z is heralded as one of the most celebrated motocrossers in AMA history. Many of the sport’s most renowned racers proudly piloted RM-Z helping the RM-Z earn its place as the champion’s choice. The 2025 RM-Zs continue to deliver legendary cornering, nimble handling, high peak power, and proven durability for virtually any style a racer or offroad enthusiast rides. Combine this solid platform, its exceptional value, and Suzuki’s robust amateur racing support from the RM Army contingency, choosing the 2025 RM-Z450 or RM-Z250 is easy.

RM ARMY EDITION

The successful RM Army Edition program continues for 2025*. Buyers of new 2025 RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 models will also receive the following components to upgrade their new bike:

Pro Circuit® RM Army Edition T-6 full system exhaust: titanium silencer shell with carbon end cap, stainless steel header and custom “RM Army Edition” decal (Average Retail Value (ARV): $1,100.00)

Throttle Syndicate RM Army Edition Graphics Kit (ARV: $149.99)

Also included in the kit is a QR code that gives riders the option to purchase discounted matching number plate graphics for their new RM-Z that they can customize with their own name and number.

* Program subject to change, see dealer for details.

RM-Z450 - The 2025 RM-Z450’s sleek, race-ready appearance, strong engine, and nimble chassis provide the effective power and precise handling that affirms Suzuki’s race-winning legacy. Tuning the electronic fuel injection and ignition systems for maximum performance is easy thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner 2.0, or proven fuel-coupler system included with each 2025 RM-Z450.

Key RM-Z450 Features

Delivering excellent throttle response through the entire rev range, the 449cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, four-valve, DOHC engine is the latest incarnation of Suzuki’s proven fuel-injected powerplant that delivers high peak horsepower with strong torque characteristics.

Thanks to Suzuki’s industry-leading design and production standards, shifting the five-speed transmission is smooth and precise, while the multi-plate, wet clutch uses a lever and cam release mechanism for a light and direct feel.

Balancing lightness with strength to achieve exceptional handling, the aluminum frame and beam-style swingarm support the fully adjustable, the SHOWA® Balance Free spring fork and shock that deliver remarkable damping response.

Suzuki’s MX-Tuner 2.0 is included and provides the ability to adjust the fuel injection and ignition settings though a smartphone application, while the Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) and advanced traction management system provides the rider a performance edge.

The Suzuki beak-inspired styling has sharp front fender and radiator shroud shapes that blend into the frame’s side covers and into an upswept tail. This functional styling and trim chassis permit a variety of rider positions that facilitate maneuvering and comfort.

Suzuki Genuine Accessories include items that can enhance the RM-Z’s performance and simplify maintenance. Learn more Suzuki’s industry leading contingency and track-side support programs at suzukicycles.com/racing.

2025 RM-Z450

MSRP $9,299

