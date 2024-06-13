Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
News
Full Schedule

Suzuki Announces 2025 Models

June 13, 2024 10:25am | by:
Suzuki Announces 2025 Models

The following press release is from Suzuki:

MOTOCROSS

The Suzuki RM-Z is heralded as one of the most celebrated motocrossers in AMA history. Many of the sport’s most renowned racers proudly piloted RM-Z helping the RM-Z earn its place as the champion’s choice. The 2025 RM-Zs continue to deliver legendary cornering, nimble handling, high peak power, and proven durability for virtually any style a racer or offroad enthusiast rides. Combine this solid platform, its exceptional value, and Suzuki’s robust amateur racing support from the RM Army contingency, choosing the 2025 RM-Z450 or RM-Z250 is easy.

RM ARMY EDITION

The successful RM Army Edition program continues for 2025*. Buyers of new 2025 RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 models will also receive the following components to upgrade their new bike:

  • Pro Circuit® RM Army Edition T-6 full system exhaust: titanium silencer shell with carbon end cap, stainless steel header and custom “RM Army Edition” decal (Average Retail Value (ARV): $1,100.00)
  • Throttle Syndicate RM Army Edition Graphics Kit (ARV: $149.99)
  • Also included in the kit is a QR code that gives riders the option to purchase discounted matching number plate graphics for their new RM-Z that they can customize with their own name and number. 

* Program subject to change, see dealer for details.

RM-Z450 - The 2025 RM-Z450’s sleek, race-ready appearance, strong engine, and nimble chassis provide the effective power and precise handling that affirms Suzuki’s race-winning legacy. Tuning the electronic fuel injection and ignition systems for maximum performance is easy thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner 2.0, or proven fuel-coupler system included with each 2025 RM-Z450.

Key RM-Z450 Features

  • Delivering excellent throttle response through the entire rev range, the 449cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, four-valve, DOHC engine is the latest incarnation of Suzuki’s proven fuel-injected powerplant that delivers high peak horsepower with strong torque characteristics.
  • Thanks to Suzuki’s industry-leading design and production standards, shifting the five-speed transmission is smooth and precise, while the multi-plate, wet clutch uses a lever and cam release mechanism for a light and direct feel.
  • Balancing lightness with strength to achieve exceptional handling, the aluminum frame and beam-style swingarm support the fully adjustable, the SHOWA® Balance Free spring fork and shock that deliver remarkable damping response.
  • Suzuki’s MX-Tuner 2.0 is included and provides the ability to adjust the fuel injection and ignition settings though a smartphone application, while the Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) and advanced traction management system provides the rider a performance edge.
  • The Suzuki beak-inspired styling has sharp front fender and radiator shroud shapes that blend into the frame’s side covers and into an upswept tail. This functional styling and trim chassis permit a variety of rider positions that facilitate maneuvering and comfort.
  • Suzuki Genuine Accessories include items that can enhance the RM-Z’s performance and simplify maintenance. Learn more Suzuki’s industry leading contingency and track-side support programs at suzukicycles.com/racing.

2025 RM-Z450
MSRP $9,299
Click Here for More Details

  • 2025 Suzuki RM-Z450 RM Army Edition
    2025 Suzuki RM-Z450 RM Army Edition Suzuki
  • 2025 Suzuki RM-Z450 
    2025 Suzuki RM-Z450  Suzuki
  • 2025 Suzuki RM-Z450 
    2025 Suzuki RM-Z450  Suzuki

RM-Z250 – The 2025 RM-Z250 has an established reputation as one of the best-handling 250's. The twin-spar aluminum frame and hydro-formed aluminum swingarm use a KYB®-supplied adjustable suspension with a coil spring fork and a rear shock with four-way damping force adjustment. Strong brakes and ergonomically shaped bodywork continue to help fast riders maneuver the RM-Z250 as they carve up the track. Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner and proven fuel-coupler system make for quick and easy tuning. Suzuki’s Winning Balance philosophy continues with the 2025 RM-Z250.

Key RM-Z250 Features 

  • Superb performance starts with a center-port head as the fuel-injected, 249cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, four-valve, DOHC engine is proven and dependable while delivering strong peak power and superb throttle response through the entire rev range. 
  • Thanks to Suzuki’s industry-leading design and production standards, shifting the five-speed transmission is smooth and precise, while the multi-plate, wet clutch uses a lever and cam release mechanism for a light and direct feel.
  • Agile handling comes from an aluminum frame that is lighter but has a ten percent increase in torsional rigidity as compared to the prior generation frame, achieving superior front-and-rear weight distribution. The KYB® coil spring fork and shock have fully adjustable damping force for superior suspension response.
  • Suzuki’s MX-Tuner 2.0 is included and provides the ability to adjust the fuel injection and ignition settings through a smartphone application, while the Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) and advanced traction management system provides the rider a performance edge.
  • The Suzuki beak-inspired styling has sharp front fender and radiator shroud shapes that blend into the frame’s side covers and into an upswept tail. This functional styling and trim chassis permit a variety of rider positions that facilitate maneuvering and comfort.

2025 RM-Z250
MSRP $8,199
Click Here for More Details

  • 2025 Suzuki RM-Z250
    2025 Suzuki RM-Z250 Suzuki
  • 2025 Suzuki RM-Z250
    2025 Suzuki RM-Z250 Suzuki
