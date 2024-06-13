Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas chat with Kevin Windham for an SMX Insider interview, and KDub doesn't pull any punches on his own career, dropping some hard truths about his own successes and failures. He also talks about today's racing, including Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Haisen Deegan, Levi Kitchen and more. Weigandt also starts the show with a rant about fitness in the sport. It's not all about fitness, actually! The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, On Track School and Racer X Brand.

