Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
Exhaust Podcast: Windham Gets Real

Exhaust Podcast Windham Gets Real

June 13, 2024 2:00pm

Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas chat with Kevin Windham for an SMX Insider interview, and KDub doesn't pull any punches on his own career, dropping some hard truths about his own successes and failures. He also talks about today's racing, including Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Haisen Deegan, Levi Kitchen and more. Weigandt also starts the show with a rant about fitness in the sport. It's not all about fitness, actually! The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, On Track School and Racer X Brand. 

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and presented by Yoshimura, On Track School and and Racer X Brand.

