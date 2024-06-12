The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship saw round three completed on Saturday in Colorado. Here's a quick look at some Thunder Valley National stats, rider vlogs, videos, SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) points update, and more.
Thunder Valley National Quick Stats
250
Haiden Deegan’s fifth career 250 Pro Motocross overall win, has won four out of first six motos. Also, ninth 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Chance Hymas’ first career 250 Pro Motocross overall podium and first career Pro Motocross moto win.
Tom Vialle’s fourth 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.
450
Jett Lawrence’s 13th career 450 Pro Motocross overall win, also 13th career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Hunter Lawrence’s third 450 Pro Motocross overall podium, also first career Pro Motocross 450 moto win.
Justin Cooper’s first 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Three-for-Three
Haiden Deegan has won all three 250 Class overall wins to start the season. Since the start of the 125/250cc Class, this was the ninth time a rider won three straight overall wins to start the season. How does Deegan’s perfect three-for-three overall 250 wins to start this season compare in history? Really well if he can follow the trend! All eight of the previous occurrences resulted in the rider claiming the championship that season. For more on how Deegan’s start compares to others, read our List feature from Tuesday.
Riders Starting 125/250cc AMA Motocross Season 3-0
|Year
|Rider
|Brand
|Eventual Champion
|2024
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|TBD
|2023
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|Hunter Lawrence
|2022
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|Jett Lawrence
|2019
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki
|Adam Cianciarulo
|2004
|James Stewart
|Kawasaki
|James Stewart
|1999
|Ricky Carmichael
|Kawasaki
|Ricky Carmichael
|1997
|Ricky Carmichael
|Kawasaki
|Ricky Carmichael
|1981
|Mark Barnett
|Suzuki
|Mark Barnett
|1976
|Bob Hannah
|Yamaha
|Bob Hannah
Hymas: Laps Led, First 250 Podium
Chance Hymas won the second 250 Class moto, leading all 15 laps. The Idaho native's 4-1 day earned second overall on the day as he took home his first overall podium. Hymas' first race win came in his 16th 250 Class moto start.
The Other Lawrence Wins a Moto and Takes the Points Lead
In the first moto, Hunter Lawrence came through and won his first career 450 Pro motocross moto. The #96's maiden 450 moto win comes in his fifth moto start. Jett bested his older brother in the second moto and his 2-1 scores took the overall over Hunter's 1-2 finishes. But Hunter Lawrence earned his third straight P2 overall day, which landed him in the points lead at the end of the day. This was the second time the two brothers landed on the overall podium together to start the season. Hunter Lawrence becomes the third different rider to leave with the points lead in the 450 Class this summer.
Cooper: Laps Led, First 450 Podium
Justin Cooper led the first laps of his 450 Pro Motocross career, leading 11 laps in the first moto and 12 laps in the second moto, for 23 total on the day. The Lawrence brothers both got him late in both motos, but this was a big step for J-Coop. His three-three on the day was big, giving him his first career 450 overall podium. But Cooper has always been good at Thunder Valley. So, can he takeaway the positives and build through the rest of the season?
Awards
Hard Charger Award: Anthony Rodriguez | 450 Class Moto 2
39th to 20th for 19 positions.
Save of the Day
Almost Didn't Happen! | Save Of The Day | Thunder Valley National
Post of the Weekend
Our own Jason Weigandt focused captured a video of three riders practicing their starts early in the morning, but he happened to capture the overall 450 podium while doing so!
SMX Points Update
Levi Kitchen (250SMX) and Jett Lawrence (450SMX) continue to lead their respective classes after round three of Pro Motocross, round 20 of SMX.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|314
|25
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|312
|22
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|293
|20
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|280
|18
|5
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|237
|17
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|464
|25
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|430
|22
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|379
|20
|4
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|336
|18
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|336
|17
Vlogs
Haiden Deegan: Crazy Comeback! Thunder Valley Pro Motocross Round 3
Shane McElrath: COLORADO MOTOCROSS - SM12 Motocross Vlog
Jeff Walker: THIS RACE WAS WILD! - Thunder Valley 450 Last Chance Qualifier