Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
News
Full Schedule
Redux: Thunder Valley National Super Stats

Redux Thunder Valley National Super Stats

June 12, 2024 6:00pm
by:

The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship saw round three completed on Saturday in Colorado. Here's a quick look at some Thunder Valley National stats, rider vlogs, videos, SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) points update, and more.

Thunder Valley National Quick Stats

250

Haiden Deegan’s fifth career 250 Pro Motocross overall win, has won four out of first six motos. Also, ninth 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Chance Hymasfirst career 250 Pro Motocross overall podium and first career Pro Motocross moto win.
Tom Vialle’s fourth 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.

450

Jett Lawrence’s 13th career 450 Pro Motocross overall win, also 13th career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Hunter Lawrence’s third 450 Pro Motocross overall podium, also first career Pro Motocross 450 moto win.
Justin Cooper’s first 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.

  • Haiden Deegan
    Haiden Deegan Align Media
  • Jett Lawrence
    Jett Lawrence Align Media

Three-for-Three

Haiden Deegan has won all three 250 Class overall wins to start the season. Since the start of the 125/250cc Class, this was the ninth time a rider won three straight overall wins to start the season. How does Deegan’s perfect three-for-three overall 250 wins to start this season compare in history? Really well if he can follow the trend! All eight of the previous occurrences resulted in the rider claiming the championship that season. For more on how Deegan’s start compares to others, read our List feature from Tuesday.

Riders Starting 125/250cc AMA Motocross Season 3-0

YearRiderBrandEventual Champion
2024Haiden DeeganYamahaTBD
2023Hunter LawrenceHondaHunter Lawrence
2022Jett LawrenceHondaJett Lawrence
2019Adam CianciaruloKawasakiAdam Cianciarulo
2004James StewartKawasakiJames Stewart
1999Ricky CarmichaelKawasakiRicky Carmichael
1997Ricky CarmichaelKawasakiRicky Carmichael
1981Mark BarnettSuzukiMark Barnett
1976Bob HannahYamahaBob Hannah

Hymas: Laps Led, First 250 Podium

Chance Hymas won the second 250 Class moto, leading all 15 laps. The Idaho native's 4-1 day earned second overall on the day as he took home his first overall podium. Hymas' first race win came in his 16th 250 Class moto start.

  • Chance Hymas
    Chance Hymas Align Media
  • Chance Hymas
    Chance Hymas Align Media

The Other Lawrence Wins a Moto and Takes the Points Lead

In the first moto, Hunter Lawrence came through and won his first career 450 Pro motocross moto. The #96's maiden 450 moto win comes in his fifth moto start. Jett bested his older brother in the second moto and his 2-1 scores took the overall over Hunter's 1-2 finishes. But Hunter Lawrence earned his third straight P2 overall day, which landed him in the points lead at the end of the day. This was the second time the two brothers landed on the overall podium together to start the season. Hunter Lawrence becomes the third different rider to leave with the points lead in the 450 Class this summer. 

Hunter Lawrence
Hunter Lawrence Align Media

Cooper: Laps Led, First 450 Podium

Justin Cooper led the first laps of his 450 Pro Motocross career, leading 11 laps in the first moto and 12 laps in the second moto, for 23 total on the day. The Lawrence brothers both got him late in both motos, but this was a big step for J-Coop. His three-three on the day was big, giving him his first career 450 overall podium. But Cooper has always been good at Thunder Valley. So, can he takeaway the positives and build through the rest of the season?

  • Justin Cooper
    Justin Cooper Align Media
  • Justin Cooper
    Justin Cooper Align Media

Awards

Hard Charger Award: Anthony Rodriguez | 450 Class Moto 2
39th to 20th for 19 positions. 

Save of the Day

Almost Didn't Happen! | Save Of The Day | Thunder Valley National

Post of the Weekend

Our own Jason Weigandt focused captured a video of three riders practicing their starts early in the morning, but he happened to capture the overall 450 podium while doing so!

SMX Points Update

Levi Kitchen (250SMX) and Jett Lawrence (450SMX) continue to lead their respective classes after round three of Pro Motocross, round 20 of SMX.

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 314 25
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 312 22
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 293 20
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 280 18
5Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 237 17
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 464 25
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 430 22
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 379 20
4Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States 336 18
5Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 336 17
Full Standings

Vlogs

Haiden Deegan: Crazy Comeback! Thunder Valley Pro Motocross Round 3

Shane McElrath: COLORADO MOTOCROSS - SM12 Motocross Vlog

Jeff Walker: THIS RACE WAS WILD! - Thunder Valley 450 Last Chance Qualifier

