Last week after a shocking race at the second round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown, Kevin Windham sat down with SMX Insider hosts Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas to give his perspective on the first two rounds. From Haiden Deegan verses Levi Kitchen to Jett Lawrence verses Chase Sexton, Windham offers his point of view on friendships, championship mindset, and of course takes a few shots at his own career in the process. Who doesn't love KDub?

Kevin Windham is also nominated for the AMA Hall of Fame for the Class of 2024. Voting ends Thursday, June 13 at 11:59 Eastern. If you are a lifetime AMA member, be sure to get your vote in here before the deadline.

Jason Weigandt: So, we got a lot of ground to cover. But first we have to talk about the recent news, you're nominated now for the AMA Hall of Fame. So, congrats on that. This is starting to come around more and more for motocross/supercross guys. Is this something you've been thinking about for a while or did this surprise you to even hear about this? Was it on your radar?

Kevin Windham: Well, it did surprise me a little bit but, thank you for every everyone who was involved in the nomination process. Still got to keep our fingers crossed that the votes go the way that I hope they do. And to be selected and inducted into the Hall of Fame would be an honor that would be the cake topper for sure. You know, my career was special in a lot of ways. It's special in the fact also that I got a lot of seconds which doesn't typically get you into the Hall of Fame! [Laughs]. But the length of my career, winning against the competitors that I raced against throughout my entire career, the transfers, the fan interactions and stuff, I feel like, and I hope that I made a big enough impact on the sport to take this thing to the finish line. But just the nomination in itself is something I'm so proud of and honored. And like I said, I'm really keeping my fingers crossed and this would be a great honor and we'll just see how it turns out here in a couple of months.

Jason Thomas: So, Kevin, when you get nominated for something like this, you start thinking about your career big picture from beginning to end and all the amazing things that you did along the way. And I can't help but think about the buzzsaw of record setters that you ran into across the course of your career. Start with McGrath. You run into RC, Chad Reed, and Stewart who are all at the top of almost every record that we have on every bike, right? And then there are so many times where you would have been a multi time champion in the 450 class, you would have had all these records, right? But it was the timing in so many cases that kept that from happening. Is that something you ever think about? Because I remember watching you at times. I'm like, I don't know that you can do it any better than he's doing it right now. And then I look back and like, man, there were so many times where I thought you'd be champion and it went a different direction. Do you think about that? Like the most difficult historical time to be pro and carry this career through there?

I do, Jason, think about that, and being that I'm 46 now, soon to be 47 you have an opportunity to kind of start getting real with yourself. You know, the list that you named as well as there was also [Ryan] Dungey and there was also Villopoto, but what if it was today? And man, when I'm real, I can easily take the easy road and say, “You know what, I raced against the toughest guys in the world.” And I think, you know, arguably that's true. You look at the stats that you guys always put up when I'm watching the races, the names that I raced against are always on that list. However, I'm confident enough to say that I was one of the best to ever ride a motorcycle on my own days. I felt like I could beat anybody. However, my bad days were really terrible, you know, Ricky, for instance, his bad day would be a third or a fourth. We just recently saw a really bad day for Jett [Lawrence] there at Hangtown and that's their bad days. Well, why was it a bad day? He had a really bad get off. I would have a bad day because I was two clickers off on my suspension. [Laughs] So, I can easily say, “Yeah, I just raced the toughest guys in the world. So that's why I was always runner up.” But having that champion mindset, unfortunately, is a little bit different and I didn't have that every weekend and while I could be the best, I also had the ability to throw it away quite often and that's what you get. So, the best will always win the championship and there's still some really incredible talent who's on trajectory right now to do the things that the greats in my day accomplished. So, the sport's in good hands and it will always be tough to be the champion.